DC Rohit’s Free Fire MAX ID, level, YouTube earnings, rank, stats, and more

DC Rohit, also known as Dark Crew Rohit, is an Indian content creator who makes videos about Garena Free Fire.

He co-runs a YouTube channel called Dark Crew Official with DC Ashwin. The channel currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.61 million, and its videos have over 351 million views.

DC Rohit’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details

DC Rohit’s Free Fire MAX ID is 730660286, and his ID level is 74. He is ranked Heroic and Gold III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

His stats in the game as of 30 September 2022 are listed below:

BR Career

DC Rohit's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

DC Rohit has played 3804 solo matches, winning 310 for a win rate of 8.14%. He secured 10196 kills and 4055 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.92 and a headshot percentage of 39.77%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 4906 duo matches and emerged victorious on 449 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.15%. With 11996 kills and 4518 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.69 and a headshot percentage of 37.66%.

DC Rohit has competed in 10693 squad matches and secured 1226 victories, recording a win rate of 11.46%. He bagged 32016 kills and 16356 headshots in this mode for a K/D ratio of 3.38 and a headshot percentage of 51.09%.

BR Ranked

DC Rohit's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

DC Rohit has played five ranked duo matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX season and has two victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 40.00%. With 19 kills and 10 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 6.33 and a headshot percentage of 52.63%.

The content creator has also participated in 460 ranked squad matches and has 64 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 13.91%. He bagged 1467 kills and 683 headshots in this mode for a K/D ratio of 3.70 and a headshot percentage of 46.56%.

Note: DC Rohit’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (30 September 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

DC Rohit’s earnings

Earnings from the main Dark Crew Official YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly earnings from the Dark Crew Official channel are in the range of $15K and $239.7K. Meanwhile, the yearly income is estimated to be between $179.8K and $2.9 million.

DC Rohit’s YouTube channel

DC Rohit and DC Ashwin have been operating the Dark Crew Official YouTube channel for quite some time, with the oldest video released in December 2019. There are currently more than 1320 uploads on the channel, the most popular of which boasts 28 million views.

According to Social Blade, the Dark Crew Official channel has gained 180k subscribers in the last 30 days. The total view count also increased by 59.929 million in the same period.

Apart from the main channel, DC Rohit has two more channels on YouTube called “DC Rohit vlogs” and “Dc Rohit.” They have 5.13k subscribers and 4.95k subscribers, respectively.

