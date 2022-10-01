List of free rewards in Free Fire Season 53 Elite Pass (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53 for October has commenced today, introducing new themed cosmetics in the battle royale title. Players will need to complete missions to acquire special Jutsu Elemental Badges or purchase them directly to unlock prizes.
There are several free rewards up for grabs, including vouchers, an avatar, a banner, backpack skin, and more. Players can also upgrade their pass by spending diamonds. This will unlock a set of paid rewards, including outfits, exclusive skins, and more.
Players can get multiple free rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Elite Pass
The Free Fire MAX Elite Pass is one of the most economical ways for gamers to get cosmetics. The free version of the pass also offers decent rewards, but the premium version has a lot more to offer. The items up for grabs are:
- Get 50x Gold at 0 badges
- Get Ninja Blade Avatar at 5 Badges
- Get 3 Scans at 10 Badges
- Get 1 Pet Food at 20 Badges
- Get 1 Gold Royale Voucher at 30 Badges
- Get Flame Endure Jacket at 40 Badges
- Get 1 Diamond Royale Voucher at 50 Badges
- Get 1 Fragment Crate at 60 Badges
- Get 1 Discount Coupon at 70 Badges
- Get 1 Pet Food at 80 Badges
- Get 1 Evo Gun Token Box at 85 Badges
- Get 300 Gold at 90 Badges
- Get Ninja Fusion T-shirt at 100 Badges
- Get 3 Summon Airdrops at 120 Badges
- Get 1 Gold Royale Voucher at 130 Badges
- Get 3 Resupply Maps at 140 Badges
- Get 1 Evo Gun Token Box at 145 Badges
- Get Ninja Blade Banner at 150 Badges
- Get 500 Gold at 160 Badges
- Get 1 Fragment Case II at 170 Badges
- Get 3 Bonfires at 180 Badges
- Get 1 Gold Royale Voucher at 190 Badges
- Get Ice Ghost Backpack at 200 Badges
- Get 1 Evo Gun Token Box at 205 Badges
- Get 3 Gold Royale Vouchers at 210 Badges
- Get 3 Bounty Tokens at 215 Badges
- Get 500x Universal Fragment at 220 Badges
- Get Ice Ghost Skyboard at 225 Badges
Apart from these, players have a number of paid rewards up for grabs in the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass. This includes:
- Get Motorbike – Ice Ghost at 0 Badges
- Get Blizzard Runner Jacket at 15 Badges
- Get Ice Oni Banner at 30 Badges
- Get Windfrost Shinobi Bundle at 50 Badges
- Get Burning Ninja Dagger at 80 Badges
- Get Bizon – Soul Stealth at 125 Badges
- Get Haunt Altar Loot Box at 150 Badges
- Get Cursed Anger Backpack at 180 Badges
- Get Ninja Stand emote at 200 Badges
- Get Firestorm Shinobi Bundle at 225 Badges
To get the paid rewards, users will either have to spend 499 diamonds on the Elite Pass or upgrade to the Elite Bundle priced at 999 diamonds. Players can only choose one of the upgrades, so they should make the decision carefully.
Note: The price of the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass will vary based on the server.