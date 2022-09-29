5 best ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53

Elite Pass is one of the most prominent offerings in Free Fire MAX to grab more cosmetics and privileges with fewer diamonds (in-game currencies). It comes with a fresh item inventory every month in the form of a new season and developers have rolled out the pre-order offer for Season 53.

Undoubtedly, there are many perks to getting enrolled in the Elite Pass. However, the pre-order costs 999 diamonds, and the normal one comes in at 499 diamonds, which is still not affordable for non-spending gamers.

Thankfully, there are a few legit ways to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds for free. The same is explained in this article using which gamers can easily claim the required diamonds.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions. Also, some methods may not work for specific users due to various reasons.

Proven ways to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

1) Free Fire Advance Server

Garena releases the Free Fire Advance Server a few days before every official patch update with the purpose of inspecting bugs and glitches in newly added features. This is a temporary server and interested players can apply for an activation code that is needed to enter this server.

Users can enjoy forthcoming features and optimizations in advance on the said server. Interestingly, developers reward users for hunting ill-functioning features, via the bug hunting program of FF Advance Server.

All players need to do is enroll in Advance Server, play enough matches there, encounter bugs and glitches, and report them to the developers. If the submissions are valid, users will be rewarded with one thousand or more diamonds in their FF MAX ID.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is possibly the easiest way to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. It is a Google product that compensates users with Google Play Credits for submitting their opinions on various subjects.

All users have to do is sign in to the application, wait for surveys to be available, participate in the survey, and earn credits. Players can use the earned Google Play Credits to purchase diamonds via the in-game top-up center or buy special airdrops to get more discounts.

However, it should be noted that they may not be rewarded for every survey they complete. They should give their considerable time on the platform to get more surveys.

3) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is a GPT app (Image via Google Play Store)

Easy Rewards is a get-paid-to (GPT) app that rewards users with gift cards and PayPal cash for performing specific tasks such as watching videos, playing games, participating in surveys, and more. The tasks are pretty easy for anyone to complete.

The application has accumulated over 500K installations on the Play Store with a rating of 4.8 out of 5. Hence, players can consider downloading it to try out the offered features. All they have to do is install it, sign up for an account, complete tasks, and earn in-app coins.

Furthermore, they can exchange the coins for gift cards (mostly Google Play Gift Cards) or PayPal cash. These must be redeemed on the Google app platform. They can then proceed to make in-game purchases, notably diamonds, using the redeemed balance.

4) Swagbucks

With over one million downloads and a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on the Google Play Store, Swagbucks is another popular GPT platform on this list. Players can earn in-app points called SB that they can redeem for gift cards such as Amazon, PayPal, Payoneer, and more.

They are compensated for playing games, answering questions, and being involved in surveys, which are indeed handy tasks. The process of using the app is similar to that of the GTP app described earlier. Thus, earned gift cards can be redeemed and used to top up Free Fire MAX diamonds.

5) Local tournaments and custom match giveaways

Free Fire MAX YouTubers often organize diamond giveaways for their fans. They usually create custom room matches where their audience can enter and play in the competition. The top scoring players are rewarded with hundreds and even thousands of free diamonds.

Individuals can also spot many local tournaments that keep diamonds as their grand prizes. They can participate and win free diamonds there as well. However, they should be aware of scamsters who promise to give prizes but never do so.

