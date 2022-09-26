How Free Fire MAX players can get cheap diamonds in OB36 version

A majority of Free Fire MAX players do not find it feasible to spend real money to purchase in-game diamonds because of its high price. This leads to extensive searches for methods that can provide the currency at a lower cost.

Fortunately, there are several readily accessible approaches within the game that allow users to get diamonds for a cheap price. From these options, membership and the super airdrop stand out as two of the most economical choices, thanks to their regular availability in the battle royale title.

Free Fire MAX guide on getting cheap diamonds

Memberships

There are two kinds of memberships present in the game (Image via Garena)

Memberships are an excellent choice for acquiring cheap diamonds in Free Fire. Currently, there are two types of them accessible in the game: Weekly and Monthly, both having their own benefits.

The specifics about memberships in Free Fire MAX are listed below:

Weekly

Cost: 159 INR

159 INR Number of diamonds provided: 450 (100 diamonds instantly and 350 diamonds via daily check-ins)

450 (100 diamonds instantly and 350 diamonds via daily check-ins) Other rewards worth: 425 diamonds (8x Universal EP Badge, 1x Second Chance, exclusive Weekly Membership icon, and Discount Store privileges)

Monthly

Cost: 799 INR

799 INR Number of diamonds provided: 2600 (500 instantly and 2100 via daily check-ins)

2600 (500 instantly and 2100 via daily check-ins) Other rewards worth: 3550 diamonds (60x Universal EP Badges, 5x Second Chance, exclusive Monthly Membership icon, Weapon Skin Gift Box, and Discount Store privileges)

Users may choose one of these based on their preferences, and if they buy both at the same time, they will receive special Super VIP bonuses, which includes an additional 450 diamonds and more.

Steps to purchase memberships

Listed below are the steps required to purchase a membership in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game’s application and click on the "Membership" icon present at the top of the screen.

Step 2: The two memberships will show up on their screens and you can then select the required one.

Step 3: Finally, you may complete the purchase using the required payment method.

Once the memberships have been obtained, you can proceed to daily login and claim the respective number of diamonds.

Special airdrops

Special airdrops can give out diamonds and other items like skins costumes and more (Image via Garena)

Special airdrops are probably the most cost-effective way to obtain diamonds in Free Fire MAX. They are provided to players every once in a while after completing a match in any game mode.

Besides the premium currency, the special airdrop also features other items such as skins, characters, emotes, and more, making them quite valuable.

Whenever users receive special airdrops, they can consider spending money from their pockets to obtain cheap diamonds alongside other exclusive rewards.

Details about the Less is More event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Besides these two methods, players can wait for in-game events, such as the ongoing "Less is More" event, to purchase the currency at a reduced rate. Generally, such events are introduced to the game every few months.

On that note, gamers must never engage in unlawful practices such as using mod programs because they are against the terms of service of Garena. Doing so can result in permanent bans being imposed on the accounts.

