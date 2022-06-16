5 rarest Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in June 2022

Free Fire has a vast inventory of in-game collectibles. Developers frequently release exciting, fancy, and multi-hued cosmetics that mobile gamers can add to their unique collection.

Amongst the various rewards that are offered, costume bundles are a pretty hot topic in the community. Gamers eagerly await the incorporation of new costume bundles in the battle royale title. However, the majority of releases can only be obtained by spending diamonds (in-game premium currency).

The Magic Cube Store allows non-spending Free Fire gamers to acquire premium-looking outfits for free in exchange for a Magic Cube.

Ranking Magic Cube Bundles that are occasional in the exchange store in Free Fire

5) Bioforge Bundle

Bioforge bundle (Image via Garena)

The Bioforge Bundle is a male outfit famous for its hairstyle and top body parts. It was seen in the cube exchange store a few months ago as well. Since then, it has gained impressive popularity among users. The costume combinations with this specific set look very professional and are eye catchy.

Free Fire players showing interest in this male bundle and having a Magic Cube should now be happy as it is currently available in the Magic Cube Exchange Store. They can claim it right away in the shooter title.

The bundle contains:

Bioforge bundle - Head

Bioforge bundle - Mask

Bioforge bundle - Top

Bioforge bundle - Bottom

Bioforge bundle - Shoes

4) Enchanted Fable Bundle

Enchanted Fable Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Enchanted Fable Bundle was released in December 2021 via the Diamond Royale event. It is a violet-themed male costume with an attentive headset. The outfit was available in the exchange store a couple of months ago but has now been removed.

Though it is not that rare now, it is likely to become a rare item in the future. Free Fire users can save a Magic Cube to obtain the Enchanted Fable bundle once it arrives again in the cube store.

The bundle contains:

Enchanted Fable bundle - Head/Mask

Enchanted Fable bundle - Top

Enchanted Fable bundle - Bottom

Enchanted Fable bundle - Shoes

3) Crazy Panda Bundle

The Crazy Panda Bundle (Image via Garena)

Crazy Panda is one of the most stylish female costumes in Free Fire so far. As depicted by the name itself, it is designed with a black and white color combination, resembling a panda.

This female outfit is pretty renowned in the community. Despite a considerable number of players owning it, its rarity has not dropped. Female character users still demand Crazy Panda and it has been circulated in the Magic Cube Store a couple of times.

The bundle contains:

The Crazy Panda bundle cannot be fragmented. Users must equip the entire set at once.

2) Ice Age Bundle

The Ice Age Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Ice Age bundle is one of the oldest outfits in the battle royale title. Being an aged item, it can be considered a rare bundle to get.

The Ice Age bundle has been seen in the Magic Cube exchange store many times. However, very few players claim it due to its less attractive parts. However, they can acquire it to stand out from the crowd.

Gamers can combine various parts of the Ice Age bundle with other bundle parts to build a unique mixup.

The bundle contains:

Ice Age bundle - Head/Mask

Ice Age bundle - Top

Ice Age bundle - Bottom

Ice Age bundle - Shoes

1) Violet Flame Bundle

The Violet Flame Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Violet Flame bundle is arguably the best choice when it comes to Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire. However, this particular female bundle is quite infrequent in the Magic Cube redeem store.

Many popular players in the community wear this set, especially the head part with other bundle parts. As per a considerable number of gamers, this costume gives them the feeling of being a pro player in the game.

The theme of the entire costume is violet and has a gleaming effect/animation which makes it even more alluring.

The bundle contains:

Violet Flame bundle - Mask

Violet Flame bundle - Top

Violet Flame bundle - Bottom

Violet Flame bundle - Shoes

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India due to security concerns. Consequently, players from the country must avoid playing it. Rather, they can access their FF IDs via the MAX variant, which is not banned. Also, this article is entirely based on the author's opinion.

