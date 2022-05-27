5 best Free Fire bundles to get rare rewards (2022)

Free Fire gamers are greatly fascinated by fancy in-game items. Players strive to get the most eye-catching set of cosmetics to stand out from the crowd. However, the majority of releases only remain for a short period of time and are consequently rare to obtain.

Costume bundles are quite a demanding series of collectibles in Free Fire. Many costumes with premium designs and looks have already been released in the past. However, due to these returning very rarely to the battle royale title, only a handful of players have such outfits.

In this article, players will learn about some Free Fire bundles that they need to unlock immediately to get their rare parts whenever they see them available.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are urged to play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Indexing the 5 best costume bundles to get rare rewards

1) Golden Clown Bundle

The Golden Clown Bundle is one of the rarest bundles in the shooter title so far. It was first introduced in September 2019 via the Incubator Luck Royale. Since most of its parts are not that appealing, the head part is the sole reason why everyone wants this set.

The mask part comes with a spooky white and red texture, while the rest of the pieces have golden themes. This outfit is quite similar to the Night Clown bundle, with the color themes being the key difference.

The bundle contains:

Golden Clown - Head/Mask

Golden Clown - Top

Golden Clown - Bottom

Golden Clown - Shoes

2) Mad Brickman Bundle

The Mad Brickman set was unveiled in July 2019 through a web event called Build a Skull King. The set is designed quite uniquely, resembling a block/brick structure. Mobile gamers in the community can hardly be seen using this costume.

Those who own the bundle and use it are likely to get more likes by surprising others with it. In the past, many players might have thought of it as a non-attractive piece. However, due to its rarity, its value has increased now.

The bundle contains:

Mad Brickman - Head

Mad Brickman - Complete set

Note: Only the Skull (head part) can be used separately, otherwise, users need to equip the entire set at once.

3) Cobra Rage Bundle

Introduced in February 2021, the Cobra Rage bundle is one of the legendary bundles in the battle royale title. The legendary tag is officially given by the developers themselves. The outfits under this tag are customizable in various aspects such as color.

Users can adjust the color combination of each part as per their preference. This is what makes this bundle more fascinating than others. Interestingly, the hairstyle is the most widely used component of the Cobra Rage set.

The bundle contains:

Cobra Rage - Head

Cobra Rage - Mask

Cobra Rage - Top

Cobra Rage - Bottom

Cobra Rage - Shoes

Mobile gamers will soon get the opportunity to unlock the Cobra Rage Bundle along with two more legendary bundles, as expected from the new lab option in Free Fire after the OB34 update.

4) Plague Doctor Bundle

The Plague Doctor Bundle made its way to Free Fire in December 2019 via the Faded Wheel event. This is a violence-themed costume with a distinct headpiece. When worn together, the whole set looks very exciting. Furthermore, very few players have this rare outfit.

The bundle contains:

Plague Doctor - Mask

Plague Doctor - Top

Plague Doctor - Bottom

Plague Doctor - Shoes

5) Hip Hop Bundle

With a flashy pinkish appearance, the Hip Hop bundle is one of the oldest masterpieces ever released in the shooter title. The fantastic bundle was first seen in the Season 2 Elite Pass in June 2018.

The portrayal of the Hip Hop bundle is centered around youngsters and pop culture. Additionally, it has not made a comeback in the game till now, which is the ultimate reason why this is an extensively sought-after costume set in the community.

The bundle contains:

Hip Hop - Head

Hip Hop - Top

Hip Hop - Bottom

Hip Hop - Shoes

Note: Free Fire costume bundles in the above list are not arranged in any order and this article solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

