In Free Fire, events have evolved as one of the most common ways for users to obtain free stuff. As a result, the game's community is constantly on the lookout for fresh events.

Numerous unique ones are running on the Indian server for FFIC, FF x Venom, and more. Garena has also added a new Free Fire Diwali login event today, where fans can just check in each day to receive a unique gift, which includes vouchers and loot crates.

Free Fire Diwali login event: Full list of rewards revealed

Log in every day to get free rewards including vouchers and loot crates (Image via Free Fire)

The name of the Diwali login event is “Claim Daily Rewards,” and players can log in for a new prize every day. It started today, 17 October, and will be available in Free Fire till 25 October. Here’s the complete list of items that users can attain:

1) Login 1 day to get the Diamond Royale Voucher

2) Login 2 days to get the Weapon Royale Voucher:

3) Login 3 days to get the UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

4) Login 4 days to get the M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

5) Login 5 days to get the FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

6) Login 6 days to get the Incubator Voucher

Players can open the respective crates to have a chance to get permanent gun skins. At the same time, vouchers can be utilized in various Luck Royales to have a chance at obtaining the respective rewards.

Steps of redemption

After logging into Free Fire, gamers can follow these steps to claim the rewards through this event:

Step 1: To begin with, gamers have to press the “Calendar” icon as shown here:

Press on this icon to visit the events section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Upon doing so, they will be redirected to the events tab. Next, they have to tap on the “Claim Daily Rewards” event.

They can subsequently claim the voucher (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, players would see a “Claim” option next to the items. They can subsequently claim the rewards.

