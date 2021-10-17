In Free Fire, events have evolved as one of the most common ways for users to obtain free stuff. As a result, the game's community is constantly on the lookout for fresh events.
Numerous unique ones are running on the Indian server for FFIC, FF x Venom, and more. Garena has also added a new Free Fire Diwali login event today, where fans can just check in each day to receive a unique gift, which includes vouchers and loot crates.
Free Fire Diwali login event: Full list of rewards revealed
The name of the Diwali login event is “Claim Daily Rewards,” and players can log in for a new prize every day. It started today, 17 October, and will be available in Free Fire till 25 October. Here’s the complete list of items that users can attain:
1) Login 1 day to get the Diamond Royale Voucher
2) Login 2 days to get the Weapon Royale Voucher:
3) Login 3 days to get the UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
4) Login 4 days to get the M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
5) Login 5 days to get the FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate
6) Login 6 days to get the Incubator Voucher
Players can open the respective crates to have a chance to get permanent gun skins. At the same time, vouchers can be utilized in various Luck Royales to have a chance at obtaining the respective rewards.
Steps of redemption
After logging into Free Fire, gamers can follow these steps to claim the rewards through this event:
Step 1: To begin with, gamers have to press the “Calendar” icon as shown here:
Step 2: Upon doing so, they will be redirected to the events tab. Next, they have to tap on the “Claim Daily Rewards” event.
Step 3: Finally, players would see a “Claim” option next to the items. They can subsequently claim the rewards.