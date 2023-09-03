Free Fire DMC Ring: Get Hunter Dante bundle, price, and more

The DMC Ring has returned to Free Fire and has reintroduced an entire bouquet of Devil May Cry 5 collaboration items, including outfits, emotes, gun skins, and more. Hunter Dante Bundle with the Trigger Look change is the main highlight of the event, while other items like the Hunter Nero bundle and the exclusive Let’s Rock Baby emote are also highly coveted.

Since diamonds are essential for making spins and drawing rewards, spending real money is the only way to acquire any collaboration items. More details are available in the following sections.

Free Fire DMC Ring provides Devil May Cry 5 collaboration items

Free Fire DMC Ring was introduced on September 2, 2023, and this Ring Luck Royale will run for just under a fortnight as September 14, 2023, is the last date to collect the rewards. One spin in the Luck Royale requires you to spend 20 diamonds, while a bigger pack of 10+1 is available for a bargain of 200 diamonds.

The spins do not guarantee Hunter Dante Bundle or cosmetics, as you may obtain Hunter Tokens at random as well. The specific details of the prize pool of the Free Fire DMC Ring are as follows:

Hunter Dante Bundle Hunter Nero Bundle Let’s Rock Baby emote Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle Cavaliere R Hunter Token 2x Hunter Tokens 3x Hunter Tokens 5x Hunter Tokens 10x Hunter Tokens

You will be able to exchange the tokens for the rewards (Image via Garena)

Hunter Tokens can be used exclusively in the designated exchange area to trade the collectibles. This section includes even more items than the prize pool of the Free Fire DMC Ring:

Hunter Dante Bundle – 250x Hunter Tokens Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle – 250x Hunter Tokens Hunter Nero Bundle – 150x Hunter Tokens Let’s Rock Baby! emote – 100x Hunter Tokens Shall We Dance? – 50x Hunter Tokens Cavaliere R – 50x Hunter Tokens Name Change Card – 40x Hunter Tokens Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Hunter Tokens Cube Fragment – 5x Hunter Tokens Valentines Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Hunter Tokens Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Hunter Tokens Operano Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Hunter Tokens Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate

Garena has no restrictions on the exchange, as you may acquire as many items as you prefer.

Steps to get Hunter Dante Bundle and more rewards from Free Fire DMC Ring

Access the event and spend the diamonds (Image via Garena)

You may follow these instructions to get the Hunter Dante Bundle in your account:

Step 1: Open Luck Royale and select the DMC Ring option from the vertical menu on the left.

Open Luck Royale and select the DMC Ring option from the vertical menu on the left. Step 2: Make spins using diamonds until you acquire the Hunter Dante Bundle or sufficient Hunter Tokens.

Make spins using diamonds until you acquire the Hunter Dante Bundle or sufficient Hunter Tokens. Step 3: Access the Exchange section and select the preferred item in the latter scenario.

Access the Exchange section and select the preferred item in the latter scenario. Step 4: Confirm the selection to receive the exclusive outfit. It can be equipped through the vault.

How many diamonds do you need for the Hunter Dante Bundle in a Free Fire DMC Ring?

As with any ring-based Luck Royale, you may expect to obtain the Hunter Dante Bundle upon making spins worth about 3000 diamonds in the DMC Ring. The exact cost may vary depending on the individual.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.