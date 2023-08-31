Free Fire x Devil May Cry Ring leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

Free Fire x Devil May Cry was one of the best collaborations of 2023 and introduced many themed items in the battle royale title. In a recent leak, data miner @venom.ofc_ claimed that Devil May Cry Ring is set to return to the game for around two weeks, offering different themed rewards to players. The event would be a perfect opportunity for those looking to obtain Devil May Cry-based items.

This article takes a look at all the details regarding the rumored Devil May Cry Ring.

Rumored Free Fire x Devil May Cry Ring event runtime and more details

The leak, which reported the arrival of the Free Fire x Devil May Cry Ring event, was posted on Instagram by @venom.ofc_ and several other data miners. The event is expected to run from September 2 to September 14.

According to the leak, Devil May Cry Ring will be available on the India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Europe, and CIS servers. The rewards will reportedly include an Arrival Animation, Emote, Hunter Nero costume, Legendary USP Gun Skins, Motorbike, and more.

As with all other Ring-themed events, players must spend diamonds on spins to obtain items from the prize pool, which will likely also include Tokens. If they do not get the reward they want, they can exchange the Tokens for it.

It is vital to remember that Garena has not confirmed the Devil May Cry Ring event. However, given the accuracy of @venom.ofc_'s previous reports, it is reasonable to expect that this leak will be proven right.

Ongoing Ring event in the game

The MAC10 x AUG Ring event is currently live inside Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Currently, the MAC10 x AUG Ring event is live in the battle royale title, and it features multiple gun skins for the two firearms.

The event will run until September 11, 2023, and players who want the skins for the two weapons can spend the in-game currency to get them.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players in the nation must avoid playing it on their mobile devices. However, they can continue to play the MAX variant since it is not prohibited in the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.