Is Free Fire getting unbanned soon? Cosplay images emerge from a content shoot in Mumbai 

The rumors of Free Fire's return in India are rife once again after the images of the game's characters on the streets of Mumbai surfaced on the internet. Trolls Official shared the photos from a possible shoot on their Instagram handle and featured cosplays of prominent in-game characters Kelly, Maxim, and Hayato in the various locations of the Indian city.

Free Fire has remained unavailable in the country since early 2022, with rumors about its return floating around for some time now. However, in recent weeks, their frequency has increased several after Garena inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Yotta Data Services in late July.

Is Free Fire getting unbanned in India?

The recent images of Free Fire character cosplay have sparked a conversation in the Indian Free Fire community and given rise to multiple conjectures. Besides this, the hints and rumors around the Free Fire unban have been pouring in from all ends.

Diptanshu Saini, the co-founder of Chemin Esports, stated in one of his Instagram stories from July 2023 that the long wait was finally over.

Here is the Instagram story of Chemin's co-founder (Image via Diptanshu Saini / Instagram)

Additionally, in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda, he claimed that the game would be back in India, with the MAX version as the official version.

Gyan Gaming, a well-known figure in the game's community, had said in an Instagram story that the game will be revived again in September 2023. Despite this, the Indian star quickly removed the story, giving rise to multiple theories.

On the other hand, Rishi Alwani, in a recent X thread that now stands deleted, revealed that several journalists had received mail from Free Fire's PR concerning the game's return to the country. He added that the PR agency prematurely announced the game's return to the Indian space after an extended period.

Instagram story of Tux Bhai (Image via Tux Bhai / Instagram)

Tux Bhai, a former moderator of the Indian region of the game, shared a story on his Instagram handle featuring a snapshot of a discussion with an unknown individual, confirming that the battle royale title will officially become available in the Indian market in September. He further added that the audience can expect an official announcement this week.

Garena's battle royale title was among the 54 applications the Government of India blocked in February 2022. It all began with the game's disappearance from login issues and the game's disappearance from the virtual stores, but things took a turn for the worse in a couple of days as the ban was officially confirmed.

Nonetheless, the MAX version has always been available, and players can utilize their existing accounts to continue their progress. Despite not being on the blocked application list, the game is only available on Android and absent from the App Store.