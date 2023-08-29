Free Fire MAX MAC10 x AUG Ring guide: Get gun skins, price, and more

Free Fire MAX has received a steady stream of new Luck Royales, the most recent of which is the MAC10 x AUG Ring. It comes in hot with three exclusive MAC10s as well as four additional AUG skins that can be won by spending diamonds or traded for Universal Ring Tokens.

All these collectibles pack a punch with great color contrast and events but also bolster the skin with additional attributes.

The MAC10 skins were added to the game for the first time, while the AUG skins will be previously available during Rampage United. More details of the events are presented in the following sections.

Free Fire MAX MAC10 x AUG Ring is now available

On the lines of the previously leaked information, the Free Fire MAX MAC10 x AUG Ring began on August 29, 2023, and will last for a while before ceasing the access on September 11, 2023. There is no difference in the spin prices, and the exact details are as follows:

One spin – 20 Diamonds

10+1 spins – 200 diamonds

Here is the prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

On making the spins, you are eligible to receive the items from the corresponding prize pool of Free Fire MAX MAC10 x AUG Ring:

AUG – Mars Landcrusher

AUG – Nebula Skydark

MAC10 – Golden Iridescene

MAC10 – Silver Iridescence

Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

However, it becomes imperative to note that there is no assurance to win the gun skins in a particular number of spins. Thus, some of you may receive the desired rewards in the first turns, while others may have to wait much longer to get their hands on these collectibles.

Free Fire MAX MAC10 x AUG Ring also features a dedicated exchange section where you may trade in your Universal Ring Tokens from this and past Luck Royales for a long list of items.

Here is the exchange section of the event (Image via Garena)

The items up for exchange alongside the corresponding numbers of tokens are outlined in the following section:

AUG Mars Landcrusher – 200x Universal Ring Tokens

AUG Nebula Skydark – 200x Universal Ring Tokens

AUG Aqua Fireataming – 175x Universal Ring Tokens

AUG Ventus Oceanbust – 175x Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10 Golden Iridescence – 175x Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10 Silver Iridescence – 175x Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10 Iron Iridescence – 150x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card – 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment – 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

MP40 Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

MA41 Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Steps to get Golden Iridescence MAC10 and more gun skins from Free Fire MAX MAC10 x AUG Ring

Follow the steps below to access the event (Image via Garena)

You may follow these steps to get Golden Iridescence MAC10 and more gun skins in your account:

Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title and sign in to your account.

Step 2: Open the Luck Royale section and select MAC10 x AUG Ring.

Step 3: Make the spins using diamonds until you have received the preferred gun skin or accumulated sufficient Universal Ring Tokens.

Step 4: In case you wish to exchange the tokens for the gun skins, access the Exchange section by clicking the button in the top right corner. Select the preferred option and confirm the trade to receive the item.

How many diamonds do you need to spend to get Golden Iridescence MAC10 and other gun skins from Free Fire MAX MAC10 x AUG Ring?

While there is no set price for obtaining rewards from the Luck Royale, recent videos and trends for the MAC10 x AUG Ring suggest you may obtain the Golden Iridescence MAC10 on roughly 2000 to 3000 diamonds.

It is possible to win the skin outright or collect the required tokens by making spins worth the value mentioned above.

