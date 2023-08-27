Just after the commencement of the Ink Ring in Free Fire, leaks surrounding yet another Luck Royale have become available on the internet. Multiple leakers recently shared the videos and posters of the upcoming MAC10 x AUG Ring, giving a complete picture of what the developers have in the upcoming days.

As per recent leaks, Golden Iridescence MAC10 and Mars Landcrusher AUG are the two primary grand prizes, but the Luck Royale will likely include multiple other exclusive gun skins. Unfortunately, the items will not be free, and you must part with your diamond stack to receive the cosmetics.

A new Free Fire MAC10 x AUG Ring leaked

Multiple leakers shared Free Fire MAC10 x AUG Ring posters, which makes the event's inclusion highly plausible. According to these posters, the new event will be accessible from August 29, 2023, as you can access the event until September 11, 2023.

Moreover, as per another leaked video of the event interface, you will have four gun skins in the prize pool, and you can make spins to receive the rewards. The prices are expected to be similar to the existing ones.

You might have to spend 20 diamonds on the single spin as the pack of 11 spins will be available for 200 diamonds. The leak also indicates that you will not have the option to use the Universal Ring Tokens; however, more clarity about the same will only be available once the MAC10 x AUG Ring eventually begins within Free Fire MAX.

Note: The details of the Luck Royale are merely leaks; therefore, it may or may not arrive in the game in the same form.

Recently started Ink Ring in Free Fire

Ink Ring was added recently to the game (Image via Garena)

Ink Ring was the latest Luck Royale to be added to the Indian server. It allows you to collect the Ink Stroke Bundle alongside two other attractive-themed gun skins. The price of a single spin is set at 20 diamonds, while 10+1 spins cost only 200 diamonds, as you will receive the cosmetics or the tokens.

This Luck Royale also features an option to use Universal Ring Tokens to redeem an entire collection of prizes. Thus, even the previously accumulated tokens can be used for this purpose.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to the government-imposed restrictions, you are advised not to play the game. Instead, you may experience the same set of features in the enhanced Max version.

