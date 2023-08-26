Free Fire MAX Ink Ring Luck Royale guide: Get Ink Stroke bundle, price, and more

With the recent influx of Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX, a brand-new Ink Ring featuring the exclusive Ink Stroke Bundle as the grand prize has arrived on multiple servers. Alongside the themed outfit, it features two visually enchanting gun skins with commendable attributes that have also caught the attention. You can spend Diamonds on the spin to either earn tokens or draw the rewards directly.
At the same time, the Luck Royale also allows you to utilize your previously earned Universal Ring Tokens to redeem these items, making the Luck Royale even more lucrative.
New Free Fire MAX Ink Ring Luck Royale
Ink Ring was finally added to Free Fire MAX on August 26, 2023, and it will be accessible until September 8, 2023, just as the recent leaks had suggested. Akin to the Ring-themed Luck Royale, you have the option to spend 20 Diamonds on a single spin, while an alternative pack of 10+1 spins is set at 200 Diamonds.
The prize pool of the Ink Ring is as follows:
- Ink Stroke Bundle
- MAG-7 – Ink Lock
- Kar98K – Ink Lock
- 1x Universal Ring Token
- 2x Universal Ring Tokens
- 3x Universal Ring Tokens
- 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- 10x Universal Ring Tokens
The outcome is entirely random, as no fixed probability is associated with acquiring a particular item from the pool. However, this should not dishearten you since the doors to the exchange section are open.
The Universal Ring Tokens you own can be redeemed for many prizes. The exact availability of the rewards in the Ink Ring is as follows:
- Ink Stroke Bundle – 250x Universal Ring Tokens
- MAG-7 Ink Lock – 175x Universal Ring Tokens
- Kar98K Ink Lock – 75x Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card – 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment – 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- Winterlands M1014 Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Operano Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens
Steps to get Ink Stroke bundle and other rewards from Free Fire MAX Ink Ring
You may follow this process to get the Ink Stroke Bundle from the new Free Fire MAX Ink Ring Luck Royale in the game:
- Step 1: Log in to your account and navigate to the Luck Royale section.
- Step 2: Select the banner reading Ink Stroke Bundle to load the new event interface. Make the preferred number of spins.
- Step 3: If you have not received the desired item, browse through the exchange section and select the desired item. Confirm the selection to obtain it.
How many Diamonds to get Ink Stroke bundle from Free Fire MAX Ink Ring?
Based on the recent trends, it is fair to assume that you may obtain the Ink Stroke Bundle in Free Fire MAX by spending around 2000 to 2500 Diamonds. There is no guarantee of obtaining the ensemble after a particular number of spins, and the exact cost of acquisition may vary based on the players.
