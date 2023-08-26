Free Fire MAX Ink Ring Luck Royale guide: Get Ink Stroke bundle, price, and more

With the recent influx of Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX, a brand-new Ink Ring featuring the exclusive Ink Stroke Bundle as the grand prize has arrived on multiple servers. Alongside the themed outfit, it features two visually enchanting gun skins with commendable attributes that have also caught the attention. You can spend Diamonds on the spin to either earn tokens or draw the rewards directly.

At the same time, the Luck Royale also allows you to utilize your previously earned Universal Ring Tokens to redeem these items, making the Luck Royale even more lucrative.

New Free Fire MAX Ink Ring Luck Royale

Ink Ring was finally added to Free Fire MAX on August 26, 2023, and it will be accessible until September 8, 2023, just as the recent leaks had suggested. Akin to the Ring-themed Luck Royale, you have the option to spend 20 Diamonds on a single spin, while an alternative pack of 10+1 spins is set at 200 Diamonds.

You can obtain the following items on making the spins (Image via Garena)

The prize pool of the Ink Ring is as follows:

Ink Stroke Bundle

MAG-7 – Ink Lock

Kar98K – Ink Lock

1x Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

The outcome is entirely random, as no fixed probability is associated with acquiring a particular item from the pool. However, this should not dishearten you since the doors to the exchange section are open.

Exchange section of Free Fire MAX Ink Ring (Image via Garena)

The Universal Ring Tokens you own can be redeemed for many prizes. The exact availability of the rewards in the Ink Ring is as follows:

Ink Stroke Bundle – 250x Universal Ring Tokens

MAG-7 Ink Lock – 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Kar98K Ink Lock – 75x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card – 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment – 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Winterlands M1014 Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Operano Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Steps to get Ink Stroke bundle and other rewards from Free Fire MAX Ink Ring

You may follow this process to get the Ink Stroke Bundle from the new Free Fire MAX Ink Ring Luck Royale in the game:

Select top most option to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Log in to your account and navigate to the Luck Royale section.

Log in to your account and navigate to the Luck Royale section. Step 2: Select the banner reading Ink Stroke Bundle to load the new event interface. Make the preferred number of spins.

Select the banner reading Ink Stroke Bundle to load the new event interface. Make the preferred number of spins. Step 3: If you have not received the desired item, browse through the exchange section and select the desired item. Confirm the selection to obtain it.

How many Diamonds to get Ink Stroke bundle from Free Fire MAX Ink Ring?

Based on the recent trends, it is fair to assume that you may obtain the Ink Stroke Bundle in Free Fire MAX by spending around 2000 to 2500 Diamonds. There is no guarantee of obtaining the ensemble after a particular number of spins, and the exact cost of acquisition may vary based on the players.

