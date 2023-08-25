New Free Fire Ink Stroke Token Wheel leaked: Start date and more

The consistent release of new Free Fire events is what keeps the game fresh and exciting for players. In a recent leak, multiple data miners, including @venom.ofc_, unveiled a diamond event, which will reportedly come to the title soon and offer a variety of cosmetic items. The Ink Stroke Bundle will be the primary attraction, and it is expected to feature several special effects.

This event will supposedly be a Token Wheel as part of the current Rampage: Finale celebrations.

What to know about leaked Ink Stroke Token Wheel in Free Fire

The Ink Stroke Token Wheel will reportedly make its way into Free Fire on August 26, 2023, and last for around two weeks until September 8, 2023. According to an Instagram post by @venom.ofc_, Garena is set to make the event available for the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers.

Players can expect the Ink Stroke Token Wheel to be like any other Token Wheel, where they spend diamonds to receive items from the available prize pool. The rewards will likely include a token and numerous other things, including the Ink Stroke Bundle.

Players can later use a specific amount of those tokens to get the rewards they desire. However, they are not guaranteed to obtain the Ink Stroke Bundle with a specified number of diamonds. Only those who possess the currency in abundance should try to get the costume set.

It is important to remember that all this information is just speculation. Garena has not yet revealed the details of the event.

Other Rampage: Finale events in Free Fire

This is one of the ongoing Rampage: Finale events inside the game (Image via Garena)

Multiple Rampage: Finale events are active in Free Fire, offering a range of free and paid rewards.

When it comes to the free rewards, players can currently take part in the Rampage: Finale Showdown to get the Ink Flow Bundle and the Weekend Rampage. This way, they will also acquire the Ink Stain (Head), among multiple other items.

When it comes to the paid rewards, players can spend diamonds in the ongoing Faded Wheel to get the exclusive Inker the Storm arrival animation and several other items.

Disclaimer: There is a ban on Free Fire in India, and those in the country must not play the game. However, those who play the MAX variant of the title are in luck, as it is not prohibited in the nation and can, therefore, be played.

