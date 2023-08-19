Free Fire MAX Rampage Finale Event guide: Unlock Ink Flow Bundle, Ink Blade and more

The steady influx of events has not stopped in Free Fire MAX since the launch of the OB41 update. Rampage: Finale is now accessible in the game, and Garena has rolled out the calendar while multiple events are already up and running. Rampage Finale Showdown is perhaps the most rewarding one available in the game.

You can win appealing items, including Ink Flow Bundle, a pet skin, a blade, an avatar, and more. Nonetheless, you must complete several tasks to attain the items above.

Free Fire MAX Rampage Finale Showdown explained

Inked Falco pet skin is one of the rewards in the event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX Rampage Finale Showdown was added to the game on August 18, 2023, and it is one of the longest-running events of the new campaign, as it ends on September 3, 2023. The structure is straightforward, and you need to complete daily tasks to get Finale Tokens.

You can then insert these tokens to increase Rampage’s progress while facing off against Horizon, whose progress will automatically increase with time. The particular battle round will be over when your or Horizon’s progress reaches 100%. Subsequently, you will receive Battle Points based on the results.

Ink Blade will be available at the 200 Battle Points milestone (Image via Garena)

As you accumulate more Battle Points, you will unlock attractive rewards. The specific milestones and the corresponding freebies up for grabs are as follows:

50 Battle Points – Ink Stroke Avatar and Energonite

– Ink Stroke Avatar and Energonite 100 Battle Points – Ink Stroke Banner and Energonite

– Ink Stroke Banner and Energonite 150 Battle Points – Pet Skin: Inked Falco and Energonite

– Pet Skin: Inked Falco and Energonite 200 Battle Points – Ink Blade and Energonite

– Ink Blade and Energonite 250 Battle Points – Ink Flow Bundle and Energonite

Although attaining 250 Battle Points will take a while to complete, it is worth the effort, given that these items alone are worth a few hundred diamonds, if not thousands.

Steps to get Ink Flow Bundle and more rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these steps to receive the Ink Flow Bundle in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the event interface in your account by clicking the icon in the bottom left corner.

Step 2: Complete the Daily Tasks and claim the required Finale Tokens.

Daily Tasks of the new event (Image via Garena)

The list of tasks includes:

Daily Login – 1x Finale Token

– 1x Finale Token Eliminate 15 enemies – 2x Finale Tokens

– 2x Finale Tokens Play 5 CS/BR matches – 2x Finale Tokens

– 2x Finale Tokens Play 60 minutes – 2x Finale Tokens

– 2x Finale Tokens Booyah in CS 2 times – 3x Finale Tokens

– 3x Finale Tokens Get Top 3 in BR 1 time – 5x Finale Tokens

Step 3: Insert the Tokens into grain progress. Once the round ends, you can receive the Battle Points. Subsequently, you can collect the rewards by clicking the icon on the right side.

Free Fire MAX Rampage: Finale Calendar

Rampage Finale event calendar (Image via Garena)

Rampage: Finale Calendar in Free Fire MAX is as follows:

Rampage Finale Showdown – August 18 to September 3

– August 18 to September 3 Fight for Rampage – August 18 to August 24

– August 18 to August 24 Travel Mission – August 22 to August 24

– August 22 to August 24 Weekend Rampage – August 25 to August 27

– August 25 to August 27 The Finale – August 29 to September 3

Alongside this, you can also enjoy multiple game modes for a change.

