How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire (August 2023)

In-game currencies like diamonds and gold are used in Garena Free Fire for numerous purposes. Of the many currencies, diamonds are the most valuable inside the game, as they are required for most transactions involving premium in-game items or events. As a result, there is usually a lot of demand for the currency in the game’s community.

You can acquire diamonds by spending real money on the battle royale title. However, since not everyone can afford to do so, there are a few alternatives available that you can use to get the currency for free. The section below looks at the methods that can be employed to receive diamonds at no cost in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country should not play it on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, they can enjoy the MAX version because it was not prohibited in the nation.

Possible ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

There are a few methods that provide free diamonds in Free Fire. Listed below are three of the ones that you can try employing:

3) Redeem codes

Redeem codes are one of the possible methods to receive free diamonds in the game (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes have been helping players get free rewards in Free Fire for a long time, and they can reward a range of items, including diamonds. In the past, there were a few codes that offered in-game currency.

Apart from currency, gamers can utilize these codes to win other exciting freebies. Using codes is pretty simple, and you can claim the rewards within a few minutes by using the Rewards Redemption Site. However, the codes have server restrictions and a short validity period.

2) Advance Server

You can receive 1000 diamonds by reporting unknown bugs in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Advance Server is a test server that Garena releases to test out upcoming content before a Free Fire update. Those who participate and contribute can get 1000 diamonds for free by reporting any bugs and glitches present inside the server.

Given that the Advance Servers run only once every few months, individuals will not always have this opportunity available. Regardless, whenever they are active, you can try participating in the Bug Reporter program to earn the currency.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

You can get rewarded by answering the surveys on this application (Image via Garena)

Google Opinion Rewards stands out as the best method of getting free rewards in Free Fire. The particular application gives you Google Play Credits after you complete the surveys provided to you on the app.

Later, the collected credits can be used to top up Free Fire diamonds. Moreover, you can save the credits and use them to buy the Memberships or the Super Airdrop since these provide better value for diamonds than a regular top up.

Why players should avoid unlimited diamonds APK files

Players are advised to avoid the unlimited diamond generators (Image via Garena)

Apart from the legitimate methods listed above, many players try to use unethical ways like unlimited diamond APK files or diamond generators. However, it is important to note that such practices do not work as the currency is stored on the game's official servers.

Furthermore, these APK files compromise your device’s security since they may contain malware. Also, using modified files is against the game's Anti-Hack policy and can lead to an account ban.

Besides that, the unlimited diamond generator websites take yourvaluable information, which can lead to loss of account access. As a result of all this, you are advised to avoid unlimited diamond APK files or diamond generators.

