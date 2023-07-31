How to get free Diamonds from Free Fire OB41 Advance Server

The quest for free Diamonds never ends when you're a Free Fire player. This currency has to be purchased using real cash, and gamers need it to buy most items within the game. That is why they look for all possible ways to get it without spending money. Fortunately, the Advance Server provides one method to acquire the currency.

Garena has a Bug Hunter program in place on it where players stand a chance to receive Diamonds in their global account. It, however, doesn't guarantee the currency. That said, here is a complete guide to getting free Diamonds on the ongoing OB41 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server Bug Hunter provides free Diamonds

The Bug Hunter provides an opportunity to receive 1000 Diamonds (Image via Garena)

Garena is offering a Bug Hunter bounty via Free Fire's OB41 Advance Server. You will essentially have to report an unknown bug, and as a main contributor, you will get 1,000 Diamonds sent to your account. However, you are not guaranteed the currency.

That said, it is certainly worth the effort, given that you will likely encounter more than a few bugs and glitches while testing this Advance Server's new features. Here are the steps that you can follow to report bugs:

Step 1: Head to the Bug Report section after accessing your account.

Step 2: Provide details, including the description of the bug, phone model as well as the Advance Server UID.

Step 3: Additionally, you need to provide video links and images to back up your report.

Finally, click the Finish button to submit the report. You can check the list of submitted bugs through the Bug History section.

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server start date and end date

The server will be ending in August (Image via Garena)

Free Fire OB41's Advance Server started on July 21, 2023, and will run until August 8, 2023 — which is just a couple of days before the official update. During this phase, you can help find and report bugs in the client to stand a chance of receiving Diamonds. You can also provide feedback about the new features within this Advance Server itself.

How to download Free Fire Advance Server 2023

You may download the Advance Server using the APK file (Image via Garena)

You can follow the instructions provided below to download the Free Fire Advance Server APK in 2023:

Step 1: After landing on the Advance Server website (ff-advance.ff.garena.com), sign in through Facebook or Google on the official.

Step 2: You must provide an active email address to set up your account, or you can log in using either option.

Step 3: You will receive the Activation Code once your application is passed. Irrespective of this decision, you can download the Free Fire Advance Server APK file by clicking on the relevant option.

Advance Server APK files are usually made available to download on the day the server commences.

What is the use of the FF Advance Server?

According to the official website, Free Fire's Advance Server is a program where players can try the newest features that haven't been released in this game yet. It is launched a few days before an update and essentially serves as a beta application for gamers.

The rules for this client are simple: you need to use an Activation Code to log into it. Then, you can access its features. After the Advance Server ends, its data will be deleted.

