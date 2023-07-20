Free Fire OB41 Advance Server features: New Suzy character, ability rework, target range and more

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server is finally live, and with its arrival, you finally have the opportunity to experience new unreleased features and changes before the official launch. The overhauled profile section, new Suzy character, ability adjustments, and the new Outlaw mode are among the marquee features in the OB41 Advance Server.

During this testing phase, you can provide feedback to ensure that only the most polished features are added with the update. Additionally, Garena also has a bounty hunter program in place to reward the players.

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server features

Some of the important features of Free Fire OB41 Advance Server are:

UI changes

UI in certain areas is significantly improved (Image via Garena)

The profile section in Free Fire OB41 Advance has received a major overhaul. The UI has been made even more simplistic, with a better display of titles and achievements. Additionally, a feature to view recent visitors is also available on the profile. You can also give thumbs up to other users while visiting their profiles.

The store section has also received a makeover with a better menu and a better appearance of the items available for purchase. For instance, the attributes of the gun skins in the crates are displayed on the image itself.

New Suzy character

A new Suzy character is also being tested in the game, and her ability is called Money Mark. The enemy marking will carry a bounty upon employing her ability, and anyone from your team who eliminates it will earn an additional 100 in-match currency. Moreover, you will earn an extra 100 for eliminating the said opponent.

Ability reworks

Ability adjustments are a regular part of Free Fire updates since characters are a major part of the original experience. Among the abilities being adjusted are as follows:

Antonio

You will receive 40 extra shield points (Image via Garena)

Instead of providing an extra 40 HP, users of Ganster's Spirit will receive 40 extra Shield Points at the start of the match.

Nairi

Nairi's ability is significantly overhauled (Image via Garena)

Nairi's ability has received a considerable overhaul. After deploying the Gloo Walls, the 250 durability will be restored every second. Moreover, instead of the additional damage per second, if your teammates are within the 5m range, they will restore 20 HP per second with a maximum cap of 40 HP per teammate per Gloo Wall.

Shani

Shield Points provided by Shani will now decay (Image via Garena)

Instead of gaining back armor durability, now, when using an active skill, Gear Recycle provides 50 Shield Points to self and teammates within 10m. However, the Shield Points decay after 5 seconds. Despite being a passive ability, it has a cooldown time of 10 seconds.

Shirou

Shirou's ability is slightly nerfed as part of the test (Image via Garena)

The additional damage aspect of Damage Delivered has been removed in the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server. When you get hit by an enemy within 100m of them, the attacker is marked for 6 seconds. Furthermore, the intel will be shared with teammates. Additionally, the maximum cap is set at four markings.

New target range

A new target range is available in Free Fire OB41 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The new target range is also parceled in the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server. The moving and stationary targets have been replaced with human-like models. Moreover, you have the option to adjust the distance, number of targets, speed of their movement, and more. This certainly allows for a more effective practice on Batou.

Reworked peak

The Bermuda map's Peak section has been modified for BR and CS modes. A new parking space with plenty of cover has been added. Furthermore, the location's core building has been upgraded and enlarged to provide more tactical combat opportunities. You can also find a maze in front of the mansion.

You can download the APK file and get first-hand experience if you own a valid Activation Code.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to these government-imposed restrictions, you can instead wait for the features to be added in the MAX version.

