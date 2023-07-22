3 best features in Free Fire OB41 Advance Server

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server has become a hot topic in the game's community since its launch in recent days. The latest client brings a new character, Outlaw mode, UI changes, ability adjustment, and more to the table for testing. As always, the client is surrounded by a great deal of hype since it allows you to try out the unreleased features beforehand.

In addition to this, you can not only contribute feedback to shape the features in a better direction, but you also stand a chance to earn diamonds through the Bounty Hunter program. The latter requires you to provide submissions on the official website, and the developers might provide you with diamonds in the global account.

Best features in Free Fire OB41 Advance Server

Enhanced UI

Garena has completely altered the UI (Image via Garena)

Garena has made several UI changes and incorporated new features to facilitate a better in-game experience in the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server. First, the profile section has partly received a makeover. It is now better organized with a clear display of titles and achievements below the Personal Name Badge. Additionally, the option to check the recent visitors is a welcoming addition to this section.

The second area of development is a clearer interface in the store. The menus have been streamlined for better navigation, with a clear distinction between the purchase and gift sections. Moreover, the detailing as part of the crates is enhanced, with the skin's attribute displayed clearly.

The recommended resource pack now has its own icon in the Download Centre, making it more intuitive. However, the option to download another resource pack still remains open.

Enhanced Target Range

Target Range has been altered in the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Target Range on Batou had not received a rework for a while, and now the developers are looking to make changes in the upcoming update. The Target Range is improved in the Free Fire Advance Server as human-like dummies have replaced the targets.

Moreover, you can alter multiple settings, including movement speed, distance, and more. You can also increase the number of bots and step into the range to practice close-range combat. This is a welcoming change as players now have more options for practicing their aim.

Character balances

Antonio is one of the characters whose abilities were balanced (Image via Garena)

The character abilities are the core of Free Fire gameplay; hence, ensuring the perfect balance of the ability is necessary to provide a perfect experience. Several characters have been adjusted on the OB41 Advance Server: Antonio, Nairi, Shani, and Shirou. The new abilities in each case are as follows:

Antonio: Antonio will receive 40 extra Shield Points instead of 40 HP at the start of the round.

Antonio will receive 40 extra Shield Points instead of 40 HP at the start of the round. Nairi : Nairi will directly provide 250 HP per second to the Gloo Wall when hit. At the same, the teammates within the 5m range will also receive 20 HP per second, but the cap is set to 40 HP.

: Nairi will directly provide 250 HP per second to the Gloo Wall when hit. At the same, the teammates within the 5m range will also receive 20 HP per second, but the cap is set to 40 HP. Shani: Shani's Gear Recycle will come into effect when an active ability is triggered, and it will provide 50 Shield Points to self and teammate placed within 10m. You can enjoy the same perks again after a cooldown of 10 seconds.

Shani's Gear Recycle will come into effect when an active ability is triggered, and it will provide 50 Shield Points to self and teammate placed within 10m. You can enjoy the same perks again after a cooldown of 10 seconds. Shirou: The additional damage aspect of the Damage Delivered ability is now removed, and the cap on marking is set at 4. The remaining ability remains the same.

While the developers test many features on the Advance Server, not all of these are incorporated into the game with the update's release. Moreover, the features may not be available in the same form.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, so you are advised not to download or play the Advance Server. However, you may wait for the update to roll out in the MAX version.

