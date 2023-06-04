Free Fire OB41 update expected release date and more details

Free Fire’s OB40 update was released on May 31 and was received exceptionally well by the game’s community. The patch effectively led to the introduction of a wide range of features, alongside balancing to the characters, weapons, and more. It will keep the players engaged for the coming months and then be followed by the release of the OB41 variant.

Given that the OB40 update was relatively recent, players will have to wait for a considerable period for the OB41 update. As per the trend followed by Garena, it will be made available a day before the end of the Clash Squad Ranked Season 19.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so the players residing in the country must stay away from playing the game or downloading it on their devices. However, since the MAX variant of the battle royale title was not prohibited, they can play the same.

Expected release date of the Free Fire OB41 update

Clash Squad Season 19 will be drawing to an end on August 1 (Image via Garena)

Garena has generally been following a common trend for each of the recent Free Fire updates, i.e., releasing them a day before Clash Squad Season ends. The same was followed for the OB40 release as it was released on May 31, with the Clash Squad Season 18 ending on June 1.

Accordingly, keeping the same trend in mind, fans can expect the OB41 update of the battle royale title to get released on July 31, considering the fact that the Clash Squad Ranked Season 19 is slated to end on August 1.

Following the release of the OB41 variant, the Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 will commence, and a new Gold Royale will be introduced as well. Moreover, much like the OB40 release, there will be no maintenance break, which used to be the case for the previous iterations.

It is worth noting that Garena has not officially announced the release date of the game’s upcoming update, and the date mentioned above is based on the expected trend. They may delay or prepone the update by changing the date of the Clash Squad Ranked Season.

OB41 Advance Server

An Advance Server will also be made available for the OB41 version (Image via Garena)

A few weeks before the anticipated release date of the Free Fire OB41 update, Garena will be releasing the OB41 Advance Server, which will allow gamers to try out upcoming features. It is expected to be available between July 14 and July 17.

The registrations for the same will likely start in early July, and players will have to complete the same to get their hands on the Activation Code. Once they receive that code, they will be able to enjoy testing the features of the OB41 Advance Server.

Interested users can find all the other details regarding the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server by clicking this link.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes