Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 start date, rank reset, end date, and more

As the Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 19 is coming to its conclusion, all eyes are now on the onset of Season 20. The recurring ranked season cycle infuses a sense of freshness to the similar story as players’ ranks are reset. In contrast, a new collection of rank rewards is introduced that become attainable on reaching a particular tier.

The current Season 19 schedule is to last until August 1, 2023, and it is set to be immediately followed by the next season. The following section provides all the details you need about the upcoming Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 20.

Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 start date and time

Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 will go live on August 1, 2023, at 2:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30) and continue until September 30, 2023. Generally, the rank season end at 12:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30), and the ranked matches are locked for a couple of hours before the commencement of the new season. Subsequently, your ranks will reset depending on your performance.

Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 rank reset

Rank reset for Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 (Image via Garena)

The rank reset for Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 20 will be the same as the previous ones. The new rank will depend on players’ performance during Season 19. The specifics are as follows:

Bronze 1, 2, and 3 to their respective ranks

Silver 1, 2, and 3 to their respective ranks

Gold 1 and 2 to Silver 2

Gold 3 to Silver 3

Gold 4 and Platinum 1 to Gold 1

Platinum 2 and 3 to Gold 2

Diamond 1 and 2 to Gold 3

Diamond 3 and 4 to Platinum 2

Heroic (0-19 stars) to Platinum 3

Heroic (20-39 stars) to Platinum 4

Heroic (40-50 stars) to Diamond 1

Master (0-17 stars) to Diamond 2

Master (18-47 stars) to Diamond 3

Master (48-999 stars) to Diamond 4

Thus, irrespective of your rank in Season 19, you start at a maximum of Diamond 4 in Season 20.

What is CS ranked in Free Fire?

Clash Squad mode has a separate rank system (Image via Garena)

Clash Squad is a dedicated mode that has a separate ranked season that runs parallelly with the one for the Battle Royale mode. The new CS ranked season starts every two months, and you can play the matches to reach Grandmaster. Moreover, each tier is further divided into sub-tiers, featuring attractive rewards as incentives.

How do you rank up fast in Free Fire Clash Squad?

Master is one of the highest tiers in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

There is no secret to ranking up quickly in the Clash Squad mode instantly. However, you can follow the tips given below to reach the higher tier:

Have a stable sensitivity setting

Playing with the same set of teammates to ensure proper division of work

Optimal utility usage, including grenade and Gloo Wall

Using appropriate character combinations and pets

Avoid playing with random players

Practice using shotguns and SMGs for close-range combat

Start the rank push at the commencement of the season

Besides this, consistently playing and practicing regularly will help you improve your skills and push your rank.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.