Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 19 start date, rank reset, and more

Clash Squad is a game mode in Free Fire MAX where two teams go against each other, and the first to secure four rounds clinches victory. Like the Battle Royale mode, Garena has introduced a separate ranked system for Clash Squad as well, and players are assigned various ranks according to their skill level and performances. With the release of a new season, the ranks typically get reset, and users have to grind again to reach the top tiers.

Clash Squad Ranked Season 18 is currently underway in the game and will last until June 1, 2023. Clash Squad Ranked Season 19 will follow this and get released a day after the highly anticipated OB40 update.

The section below outlines all the details regarding the upcoming Clash Squad Ranked Season 19.

Details about Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 19

According to a recent post on the game’s official Instagram handle, the Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 19 will commence on June 1, 2023. It will run for two months and come to an end on August 1, 2023, giving players ample time to reach the top tiers of raked play.

Users will have their ranks reset after the new season gets introduced, and their new rank will depend on the one they ended Clash Squad Season 18 with. They will then have to climb through the ranks to get their hands on the different rank-up rewards, including gold, rank tokens, banner, vouchers, and other miscellaneous items.

Given that past seasons were launched around 2:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30), fans can expect Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 19 to be released around the same time. Furthermore, before the release, they will be unable to participate in any ranked matches until the season goes live.

Clash Squad rank reset in Free Fire MAX

Details of the rank reset in Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Rank resets occur in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes with each new season. For the Clash Squad, the following are the specifics that players should know:

Bronze 1 – Silver 1 to Bronze 1

Silver 2 to Bronze 3

Silver 3 to Silver 1

Gold 1 – Gold 2 to Silver 2

Gold 3 to Silver 3

Gold 4 – Platinum I to Gold 1

Platinum 2 – Platinum 3 to Gold 2

Diamond 1 – Diamond 2 to Gold 3

Diamond 3 – Diamond 4 to Platinum 2

Heroic (0-9 stars) and Heroic (10-19 stars) to Platinum 3

Heroic (20-29 stars) and Heroic (30-39 stars) to Platinum 4

Heroic (40-50 stars) to Diamond 1

Master (0-17 stars) to Diamond 2

Master (18-32 stars) and Master (33-47 stars) to Diamond 3

Master (48-72 stars) and (73-999 stars) to Diamond 4

Accordingly, the maximum rank players will get reset to is Diamond 4, and they will then again have to push to move up to Heroic, Master, and so on.

