Top 5 Free Fire tips to easily win Clash Squad ranked matches

Squad Clash matches in Free Fire are incredibly fast-paced. Most rounds end within a minute or less. Players barely have enough time to strategize and everything has to be done on the fly.

In ranked matches, seasoned players know precisely how to play to win. However, newcomers to the mode may have some difficulty understanding the same. To overcome this issue, readers can follow these few tips to improve their odds of winning matches.

Follow these simple tips to master the basics of Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

5) Choose an exemplary character and ability combo

Choosing a worthy character for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode is essential. Each has its unique ability that contributes to the team's combat efficiency. While there are no wrong characters in-game, some are outright better than others.

In conjunction with choosing powerful characters, players need to select ability combos that complement them. Here are a few combos that readers can try out.

4) Ensure that the team has good coordination

Team coordination is a must in Free Fire's Squad Clash mode. With limited space to maneuver, players need to ensure that they function as one cohesive unit. Failure to do so will result in defeat.

3) Try to obtain high ground or secure an elevated area

Securing high ground or an elevated area in Free Fire has numerous benefits. Players who are proficient with snipers can take up overwatch positions on the roof. This will ensure the team has firing cover and targets can be spotted with ease.

2) Don't blindly rush towards the enemy

Space in Squad Clash matches is minimal. It doesn't take long to find the enemy and vice versa. Usually, both teams rush at each other aggressively and one eventually wins.

While this mad dash to victory may work, it's not the best idea. Players are better off moving cautiously or taking up defensive positions. This will enable the entire squad to remain alive at the end of the gunfight.

1) Acquire a good loadout

At the start of each new round, players will be able to buy weapons. Rather than rush and buy the most expensive one, careful planning and consideration are needed. At times a pistol is better than an assault or life.

In addition to weapons, players need to balance their inventory with utility items. Gloo walls, smoke grenades, and armor have to be bought as well.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

