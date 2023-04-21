Garena Free Fire: 15 best weapons, ranked

Garena Free Fire is gaining popularity not only in Southeast Asia but also worldwide due to its easy-to-understand battle royale mechanics. The game has a variety of weapons and a healthy mix of unique character abilities.

When it comes to weapon variety, very few mobile battle royale titles can match Free Fire. Pretty much all weapon classes, from handguns and shotguns to LMGs and Marksman Rifles, are well represented in the game.

This article ranks the 15 most reliable weapons in Free Fire. These picks are generally considered the best in the game across internet forums.

Note: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s views

Ranking 15 of the most reliable weapons in Free Fire (2023)

15) UMP (SMG)

Damage: 67

Movement Speed: 79

Fire Rate: 74

UMP: Stable, accurate, and reliable (Image via Garena)

SMGs may not carry the heaviest of bullet rounds, but they do facilitate fun close–range combat. They are lightweight, easy to carry, and have decent accuracy as well as fire rate.

The UMP comes off as a pretty reliable SMG in this regard. It provides superb fire rate and movement speed compared to other weapons in its class. Couple this with its near-perfect accuracy, and this pick definitely makes it to the list of the best Free Fire guns.

14) Desert Eagle (Pistol)

Movement Speed: 76

Damage: 90

Range: 74

The best emergency pistol (Image via Garena)

If you are looking for an ideal secondary weapon to provide balance to your sniper or assault rifle in close-quarter combat, look no further than the Desert Eagle.

Pistols are often brushed under the carpet in Free Fire, but the Desert Eagle stands out due to its superb reload speed and its effectiveness at medium range. At short range, its quick fire rate and high bullet damage can save you from many emergency situations.

13) SVD (Marksmen Rifle)

Damage: 88

Range: 80

Accuracy: 51

A lethal Marksman Rifle in the right hands (Image via Garena)

The SVD, also known as the Dragunov, is a powerful marksmen rifle that comes pre-equipped with a 4x scope.

What makes this weapon reliable is its superior fire rate. Even if you miss your first shot, you can quickly counter with a couple of lethal shots within a split second.

12) M1014 (Shotgun)

Damage: 94

Movement: 60

Fire Rate: 39

A shotgun with superior damage and reload speed (Image via Garena)

The M1014 is the most powerful Shotgun in Free Fire when it comes to dishing out damage. It offers fast movement speed and reload capability, making it ideal for taking down multiple enemies in an emergency encounter.

However, the M1014 suffers in terms of accuracy and range. So, anyone equipped with it has to be certain about their moves in the battle royale arena.

11) AUG (Assault Rifle)

Range: 56

Movement Speed: 50

Fire Rate: 61

This Assault Rifle comes with an in-built 2X scope (Image via Garena)

The AUG has a superb fire rate in Free Fire. For precision shooters, this is the ideal weapon to dispatch multiple opponents quickly on the battle royale map.

What makes AUG special is that as an Assault Rifle, it provides some of the most balanced stats in the game, giving decent range and maneuverability to players.

10) Groza (Assault Rifle)

Range: 58

Movement Speed: 58

Fire Rate: 61

Stability and high damage per bullet (Image via Garena)

The Groza is a top-notch Assault Rifle to use in Free Fire. First and foremost, it is good at taking down opponents even at mid range and long range due to its stability.

Secondly, the Groza deals significant damage per bullet hit and also has a decent fire rate.

9) M60 (LMG)

Fire Rate: 56

Damage: 56

Range: 65

Arguably the best LMG in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

With a large magazine size of 60, the M60 is the perfect machine gun to kill multiple opponents. The weapon gives solid accuracy in mid-range combat and is also pretty effective in long-range shootouts.

For beginners, the M60 is one of the best LMGs to pick up. The only downside is that the weapon has an arduously long reload time.

8) VSS (Sniper Rifle)

Accuracy: 73

Range: 82

Damage: 54

A sniper rifle that divides opinion (Image via Garena)

The VSS is a peculiar sniper rifle that comes with an in-built scope and shoots SMG bullets. The weapon has a tremendous rate of fire and comes with a silencer attached.

The VSS grants better movement speed compared to any other sniper rifle in Free Fire and deals medium damage through its bullets. The only downside is that it has high recoil.

7) Kar98 K (Sniper Rifle)

Accuracy: 90

Damage: 90

Range: 84

A camper’s gold (Image via Garena)

The Kar98 K rifle needs no introduction. It is one of the most lethal and easily accessible sniper rifles in Free Fire. A decently placed shot with the Kar98 is enough to knock down an enemy. Slow movement speed, fire rate, and a small magazine of only five bullets are the only downsides to wielding this weapon.

If you like to camp and play the long game, grab a Kar98 K and place yourself on top of a hill or in a nicely covered defensive position to kill off enemies.

6) Scar (Assault Rifle)

Fire Rate: 61

Damage: 53

Range: 60

A reliable Assault Rifle with many attachment options (Image via Garena)

The Scar is arguably the most balanced-out Assault Rifle in Free Fire. It is able to deal lethal damage even in long-range fights.

With level 3 attachments, the Scar can be turned into an absolute monster. Overall, the weapon has a decent fire rate, but its handling is what makes it such a popular choice.

5) AK 47 (Assault Rifle)

Fire Rate: 56

Damage: 61

Range: 72

Old is gold (Image via Garena)

The AK47 can rip apart entire teams if used correctly. With the correct attachments, the weapon can be converted into one of the best Assault Rifles for mid-range encounters.

At close range, the AK47 dishes out high damage at the cost of vertical recoil. When suddenly confronted with multiple enemies at close range, the weapon will surprise you with its spread damage.

4) G36 (Assault Rifle)

Damage: 57

Fire Rate: 61

Range: 76

A well-rounded Assault Rifle (Image via Garena)

The G36 is a stable and lightweight Assault Rifle that is as good as the AK47 and the Scar rifle when it comes to dishing out heavy damage in mid-range encounters.

The weapon also has a lot of attachment options, enabling you to modify it as per your liking. The quick movement speed, stability of shots, and attachment versatility are the reasons why it is ranked higher than Scar and the AK47.

3) MP40 (SMG)

Fire Rate: 83

Damage: 48

Movement Speed: 88

The SMG with the most powerful overall stats (Image via Garena)

As an SMG, the MP40 has the lowest recoil rate in Free Fire. However, it has the fastest movement speed in its class, which can be pretty handy when you're surrounded by multiple enemies.

With a fire rate of 83, the MP40 is the perfect weapon if you are confident with your shooting capabilities. Since the gun has low recoil, it’s a good choice for beginners, as shots are stable and fast.

2) M14 (Assault Rifle)

Fire Rate: 52

Damage: 77

Range: 77

Wise choice, Sir! Wise choice (Image via Garena)

If you are looking for the best Assault Rifle in Free Fire, look no further than the M14. The weapon has very low recoil and offers a range that is as good as a sniper. Pretty much all attachments fit into the rifle, which makes it one of the most versatile guns in the game.

The damage dealt by the M14's bullets is the highest among all other Assault Rifles, which means you can easily dominate mid-range encounters. The only drawback is that the weapon comes with a magazine size of only 15 bullets, which is pretty low for the Assault Rifle class.

1) AWM (Sniper Rifle)

Accuracy: 90

Damage: 90

Range: 91

The mightiest sniper rifle (Image via Garena)

The AWM is the ultimate sniper rifle in Free Fire, with all the primary stats of accuracy, damage, and range crossing the 90 mark.

The AWM is built for players who like to play a more passive style and often camp around. The distance from which you can hurt enemies with this weapon is staggering.

You can pair the AWM with the most reliable SMG MP40 to dominate the Free Fire battlefields.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions, players in India must refrain from playing Free Fire until the battle royale title has been officially unbanned.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

