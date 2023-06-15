Free Fire MAX memberships changed: New perks explained

Garena has introduced a few changes to the Free Fire MAX memberships. This development comes a day after data miners posted leaks about an overhaul. Specifically, the number of diamonds offered has been modified, and the Daily Rewards have been improved. Better rewards are now available in the Membership Discount Store.

The following section will take you through the membership perks and the steps to purchase one in Free Fire MAX.

All you need to know about Free Fire MAX membership changes

Garena has changed the Free Fire MAX memberships starting from June 15, 2023. The weekly variant is priced at INR 159, while the monthly version costs 799 diamonds.

You also have the option to turn on the subscription to receive 100 additional diamonds on the first purchase. However, this will also mean that the membership will auto-renew as soon as it concludes.

Perks of the overhauled memberships in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

The perks of each membership variant are as follows:

Weekly Membership (Duration – 7 days)

445 diamonds (200 credited immediately and a maximum of 245 accumulated from daily check-in)

Weekly Membership icon

Discount store privilege

7x Cube Fragment (one daily through check-in)

Monthly Membership (Duration – 30 days)

2500 diamonds (1000 credited immediately, and a maximum of 1500 can be accumulated from daily check-in)

Monthly Membership icon

Discount store privilege

30x Cube Fragment (one daily through check-in)

In addition, you can also activate both options together to enjoy the Super VIP Privileges. These include the Super VIP Icon, 15 additional diamonds daily, and a Loadout Trial Card (1 Day). However, to claim them, both memberships must be active.

Steps to purchase a membership in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps given below to activate your membership in FF MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and access the membership section by clicking on the icon at the top of the screen. Both membership options will be displayed on the screen.

Complete the purchase to activate the membership (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press the button below your preferred option and complete the payment to activate the membership. You can also choose the subscription for auto-renewing the membership once it expires.

Step 3: You will receive the specified diamonds in your account. You can also collect additional diamonds through the Check-In daily.

Even after the changes, the FF MAX membership offers much more value compared to regular top-ups. For instance, you will receive 445 diamonds with the Weekly membership that only costs INR 159, and the cost per unit equals 0.35 INR. On the other hand, the cost per diamond in the Weekly membership is 0.3196 INR.

