Membership is one of the best ways to receive diamonds and other rewards in Garena Free Fire. Both kinds of membership — Weekly and Monthly — are more rewarding than performing the regular top-up. In a new leak, popular data miner sawgaming_2.0 has disclosed that Garena will improve on the memberships.

Although no specifics have been provided on what will change or when the changes will be implemented, players can expect better rewards. The section below provides all the known details regarding the improved memberships in Free Fire.

New Free Fire leak hints at improved memberships

Here is the instagram store posted by sawgaming (Image via @sawgaming_2.0)

Through a recent Instagram story, @sawgaming_2.0 said improvements will be made to the existing Garena Free Fire membership system. The leaked image shows that the memberships' prices will remain the same, and more benefits will be added.

Based on the leaks, expect adjustments to be made to the number of diamonds that can be received, improvements to the daily rewards, and better items to be featured in the discount store.

It is worth noting that Garena has not confirmed the information disclosed by the data miner. Nonetheless, these are likely to be true due to the previous accurate leaks. Regardless, it's advisable to wait for these improvements to arrive before deciding to purchase a membership within the game.

Details of the current membership system

These are the current rewards (Image via Garena)

The current Free Fire membership system has been reworked a few times in the past couple of years, and the two different memberships are currently offered at INR 159 and INR 799, respectively. As marketed by the game, the former provides rewards worth 800 diamonds, whereas the latter features prizes valued at around 6000 diamonds.

The following is the breakdown of the FF rewards that the two memberships offer:

Weekly

Diamond Rewards: 450 diamonds (100 immediately, 350 diamonds from daily redemption, i.e., 50 per day)

450 diamonds (100 immediately, 350 diamonds from daily redemption, i.e., 50 per day) Other rewards: Weekly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, Second Chance, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Monthly

Diamond Rewards: 2600 diamonds (500 immediately, 2100 diamonds from daily redemption, i.e., 70 per day)

2600 diamonds (500 immediately, 2100 diamonds from daily redemption, i.e., 70 per day) Other rewards: Monthly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, 5x Second Chance, Weapon Skin Gift Box, 7x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 7x Weapon Royale Voucher

While the existing memberships still offer excellent value, if the latest leak is true, the rewards mentioned above will be significantly improved.

