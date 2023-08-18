New Free Fire MAX Rampage: Finale event calendar revealed (August 2023)

Events are a vital part of Free Fire MAX and have kept players engrossed in the game. They provide tasks for the community to complete, while also offering them an opportunity to receive free rewards. Recently, Garena unveiled the Rampage: Finale event calendar, revealing all the activities that will take place in the game in the coming few weeks.

Aside from the events, the calendar also sheds light on the various game modes that will be introduced. All further details about the Rampage: Finale calendar are provided in the section below.

Free Fire MAX Rampage: Finale event calendar revealed

Here is the event calendar (Image via Garena)

Garena has added a “Rampage: Finale” section in Free Fire MAX. It features a calendar that tells players everything they need to know about what is coming up ahead. The following are the details that have been underlined in the event calendar:

Free rewards' events:

Rampage: Finale Showdown (August 18, 2023 to September 3, 2023)

Fight for Rampage (August 18, 2023 to August 24, 2023)

Travel Mission (August 22, 2023 to August 24, 2023)

Weekend Rampage (August 25, 2023 to August 27, 2023)

The Finale (August 29, 2023 to August 3, 2023)

Game modes:

Rampage: Classic (August 17, 2023 to August 21, 2023)

Rampage 3.0 (August 22, 2023 to August 26, 2023)

Rampage: Unite (August 27, 2023 to August 31, 2023)

Rampage 2.0 (September 1, 2023 to September 5, 2023)

All the Rampage: Finale activities will keep users engaged in the game, and there will likely be several other miscellaneous events and luck royales that will commence besides these. Following this, there may be the arrival of the Free Fire x Demon Slayer content as well.

Ongoing Rampage: Finale events in Free Fire MAX

This is one of the new events (Image via Garena)

Two events of Rampage: Finale have commenced - Rampage: Finale Showdown and Fight for Rampage. The former is a web event and offers the most significant rewards, including the Ink Flow Bundle, the Ink Blade, Pet Skin: Inked Falcon, and the Ink Stroke Banner. Players will have to attain a particular number of points to get their hands on these items in Free Fire Max.

In the meantime, Fight for Rampage is an event that demands gamers deal a particular amount of damage to receive items like the Rampage Finale Avatar, the Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate, and the Ink Wings Parachute.

A Faded Wheel offering the Inker the Storm arrival animation also started a few days back, and those who can spend diamonds can undoubtedly try receiving the exclusive rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.