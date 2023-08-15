Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel: Unlocking Inker the Storm Arrival Animation and more rewards

The stream of Luck Royale continues to flow in Free Fire MAX, with a Faded Wheel featuring Inker the Storm Arrival Animation being the latest inclusion in the battle royale title. Alongside the new animation, the event also presents a grenade skin, loot box, and Straw Hat Backpack that you may draw during the process of attaining the grand prize.

These Luck Royale essentially allow players to fill their accounts with cosmetics, albeit at a cost, usually in-game diamonds. Further details of the event and the rewards are explored in the following section.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel features Inker the Storm Arrival Animation

The Arrival Animation is a part of the new Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

A new Faded Wheel was launched in Free Fire MAX on August 15, 2023, and it will remain accessible until August 28, 2023. You will have the option to remove two items from the prize pool before making the spins. The wide range of rewards tied with the event includes the following:

Inker the Storm Arrival Animation

Grenade – FFCS

Straw Hat Backpack

Underworld Boombox

2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

2x Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

2x Cube Fragment

3x Supply Crate

3x Armor Crate

3x Pet Food

Steps to get Inker the Storm Arrival Animation in Free Fire MAX

Access the event by clicking the "Obtain" button (Image via Garena)

Here is the procedure to collect Inker the Storm Arrival Animation through the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Head to the Luck Royale section after accessing your account.

Step 2: Select Faded Wheel featuring the Inker the Storm Arrival Animation.

Alternatively, you can click on the Diamond events and tap "Obtain" to reach the event.

Step 3: Remove the rewards you do not wish to obtain. You can then spend the required number of diamonds to draw one item randomly.

You can make eight spins to receive the grand prize; thus, the overall cost of acquiring the item is known. This makes this Luck Royale a viable alternative to procuring the collectibles.

How many diamonds do you need to get Inker the Storm Arrival Animation in Free Fire MAX?

These are the rules of the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

You are guaranteed to get Inker the Storm Arrival Animation and seven other Free Fire MAX items for a maximum of 1082 diamonds. The price of spins is not fixed in Faded Wheel and gradually increases. The exact cost to draw the rewards is:

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 39 diamonds

4th spin – 69 diamonds

5th spin – 99 diamonds

6th spin – 149 diamonds

7th spin – 199 diamonds

8th spin – 499 diamonds

You may also obtain the arrival animation in the earlier spins, which reduces the overall reward cost.

