Free Fire x Demon Slayer collaboration items leaked for OB41 update

Ever since the leaks about Free Fire x Demon Slayer emerged, the game’s community has been excited about what's in store. In a recent development, popular data miner @macbruh_ff has provided details about the items that you will be able to find in the battle royale title during the crossover. The leaks include new costume bundles, emotes, animation, skins, and more.

This collaboration is essentially slated to go live after the release of the OB41 update, which will take place once the ongoing Advance Server draws to an end. You can check out the section below for information about the leaked items of the collaboration.

Upcoming collaboration items for Free Fire x Demon Slayer have been leaked

Recently, @macbruh_ff posted on his Instagram handle, unveiling the items that will be a part of the Free Fire x Demon Slayer collaboration. The items will effectively be themed on the different characters of the popular manga/anime series, including Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Tengen, and so on.

The following is the list of the items that the data miner leaked through his Instagram post:

Bundle Set - Tanjiro

Bundle Set - Tengen

Bundle Set - Inosuke

Bundle Set - Zenitsu

Bundle Set - Nezuko

Jeep - Zenitsu Style

Animation - Constant Flow

Emote - Thunder Flash

Emote - Whirlpool

Emote - Crazy Cut

Backpack - Tanjiro

Gloo Wall - Tanjiro Style

It is worth noting that these are only leaks, so Garena has not confirmed the items or the collaboration. As a result, you must take the information with a pinch of salt. Regardless, due to @macbruh_ff's track record of providing accurate leaks, there are high chances of these items being a part of the battle royale title in the near future.

More Free Fire OB41 update leaks

In addition to the Demon Slayer collaboration, the OB41 update will further result in the introduction of tons of new content. One of the posts by @macbruh_ff provided a glimpse at some of the emotes and animations, including:

Emote – High Knees

Emote – Honorable Mention

Emote – BR Ranked Grandmaster

Emote – CS Ranked Grandmaster

Animation – Inker The Storm

Aside from these, the data miner has also leaked some of the skins, modes, and rank rewards that will be present after the update.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, which is why players from the country should avoid playing the game. They can, however, engage in the MAX version since the same was not prohibited in the nation.

