Free Fire OB41 update leaks hint at Demon Slayer collaboration

Free Fire has collaborated with numerous personalities, shows, and more over the past few years. Such affiliations have resulted in the introduction of new events and in-game content like themed cosmetic items. In a new leak, the data miner @macbruh_ff has disclosed that the game is set to collaborate with Demon Slayer in the upcoming OB41 update, which is anticipated to release in the coming weeks.

Just like previous anime and manga-based collaborations, there will undoubtedly be a lot of things based on the different characters of Demon Slayer. Those who are fans of both the game and Demon Slayer will particularly relish this crossover.

Further details about the probable upcoming collaboration are in the section below.

Free Fire x Demon Slayer probable collaboration leaked for OB41 update

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a top-rated Japanese manga series, and the anime on the same has been a huge success globally. The collaboration with Free Fire will certainly help attract more attention from the game's players who aren't particularly aware of it.

This is not the first time that Demon Slayer is collaborating with the battle royale title, and there has already been a region-specific crossover that took place a few years back with Free Fire Thailand. Like the last time, more themed rewards are expected to make their way into the game once the collaboration goes live across the different servers.

Garena will likely confirm this collaboration on the game's social media handles in the future, with the OB41 approaching. Fans can, accordingly, stay tuned and await further news from the developers.

Other leaks about the OB41 update

Apart from the Demon Slayer collaboration, several other leaks have emerged regarding the OB41 update of the battle royale title. In another post, @macbruh_ff has leaked that the following will get added in the next version of the game:

Mega events

Rampage 5.0

FF x Demon Slayer

Rank Rewards

CS Rank: Golden MAG-7

BR Rank: PARAFAL-T36 (Special LUNA Weapon)

New Modes

Zombie Hunt: Cell Climbing

Zombie Hunt: Mode Double Evil

Some Skins Name

Staff - Paw of Justice

Staff – Imperial Club

Katana – Blazing Blade

G36 – Casual Mine

Groza – Bang! Popblaster

M14 – Fierce Shot

Bizon – Fundamentalist

AK47 – Zombie Attack

M249 – Zombie Attack

M60 – Zombie Attack

SCAR – Zombie Attack

MAG-7 Dourada

PARAFAL – T36

It is worth noting that these are only leaks, and the developers are yet to confirm them.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players belonging to the nation are recommended not to play the game on their mobile devices. They may, however, continue enjoying the MAX version since it was not prohibited within the nation.

