Free Fire UZI X M4A1 Ring: Get legendary gun skins (MAX version)

Garena has recently released plenty of new Ring-themed Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, with the latest one offering a wide selection of legendary UZI And M4A1 skins, including Space Expedition, Red Griffin, and more. The spins are not free, and you'll have to spend diamonds to obtain items from the prize pool. You also have the option to use existing Universal Ring Tokens to redeem various exciting rewards.

With the event lasting a few weeks, you'll have sufficient time to decide whether or not you want these items. You can find more details about the newly commenced event below.

New UZI X M4A1 Ring starts in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire Uzi X M4A1 Ring was made available on June 23, and the Luck Royale will continue until July 6. One spin is priced at 20 diamonds, and the 10+1 pack of spins will be available at a slight discount of 200 diamonds. After making a spin, you will obtain an item at random from the following prize pool:

Mini Uzi - Griffin Fury

Mini Uzi - Space Voyage

M4A1 - Red Griffin

M4A1 - Griffin's Fury

Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

You also have the option to exchange the Universal Ring Tokens for even more rewards:

Mini Uzi Space Expedition - 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Mini Uzi Space Voyage - 175x Universal Ring Tokens

M4A1 Red Griffin - 200x Universal Ring Tokens

M4A1 Griffin's Fury - 200x Universal Ring Tokens

M4A1 Blue Griffin - 175x Universal Ring Tokens

M4A1 Purple Griffin - 150x Universal Tokens

Name Change Card - 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Care (1 match) - 10x Universal Ring Tokens

Star General Weapon Loot Crate - 4x Universal Ring Tokens

FAMAS Moonwalk Loot Crate - 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment - 3x Universal Ring Tokens

Random Loadout Weapon Loot Crate - Universal Ring Token

Steps to get M4A1 and Uzi skins in Free Fire MAX from the new Ring themed event

Here are the steps to get the legendary skins in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale area of Free Fire MAX and select the Uzi X M4A1 Ring section.

Spend the diamonds on making the spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use diamonds to make spins and receive rewards from the prize pool randomly. You need to continue until you have received your preferred gun skin or accumulated enough Universal Ring Tokens for the exchange process.

Step 3: If you have not obtained the M4A1 or Uzi gun skin you want, you can access the Exchange section by clicking the button on the top right corner.

The exchange section of the new Ring themed Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select a reward from the available options and click the Exchange button. Confirm the selection, and the Universal Ring Tokens will be deducted while the rewards will be sent to your in-game account.

The event offers a good set of rewards, and players who have sufficient diamonds should consider participating and drawing some exclusive items. Additionally, if you have a decent chunk of Universal Ring Tokens, then these rewards could be worth spending them on.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes