Free Fire double diamond top up offer for Indian region: Website link, eligibility and process explained

Free Fire provides its users with a large pool of in-game cosmetics and various other items that typically require diamonds to be spent. The in-game currency is not free and must be purchased using real money.

As a result, players seek alternatives that provide additional offers, including a double top up, so that they can get more diamonds for the same price.

Free Fire double top up offer: Website, price and more

Games Kharido is one of the most trusted websites that provides users a 100 percent top-up bonus. Here is an overview:

Website and eligibility

Games Kharido offers a 100 percent bonus on the first purchase (Image via Free Fire)

This link will take users to the official website of Games Kharido. The 100 percent bonus diamonds are only available to users on their first top up from the website.

However, players will gain a smaller amount of additional diamonds on their subsequent purchases as well.

Prices

The pricing for diamonds on Games Kharido is as follows:

The price of diamonds on Games Kharido on first purchase (Image via Games Kharido)

Steps to purchase diamonds

You can top up diamonds from Games Kharido by following the procedure described below:

Step 1: You must visit the official website through the link given above.

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, you need to select the Free Fire option.

There are only two options available (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: You will be prompted to log in to your Free Fire account using Facebook or UID.

Step 4: Once you have signed in, numerous top up options will appear on the screen along with their prices.

You must tap the proceed to payment option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You need to select the preferred top up and payment method. Next, you can press the proceed to payment button.

The payment options listed on the website are PayTM, UPI, and Net Banking.

The diamonds will be credited to your ID soon after the transaction is completed. Users can also collect top up rewards from the in-game event section if they have purchased the required in-game currency.

Dimitri can currently be obtained by purchasing 200 diamonds as a part of the new top up event that is active in the game.

