Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 end date revealed

Cosmetics are indispensable in Free Fire, with players having a strong inclination towards obtaining as many as possible. Often, they turn to the Elite Pass as one of the primary methods to attain them. Additionally, some items in the first few passes have become extremely rare.

The Elite Pass is released at the beginning of the month and is generally available until the month-end. These offer sets of themed rewards for progressing through it. The latest Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 started on 1 November, will continue till 30 November, and is based on the Inferno Rage theme.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 end date and Season 43 leaks

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 will end on 30 November, much like the rest of the passes. Until then, players can complete numerous daily and weekly missions, collecting badges and progressing through the tiers in the pass.

Users can purchase the Elite Pass or Elite Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, players may buy the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds to get all the rewards. It is essential to mention that they can only obtain one of them, and hence users should make their decisions carefully.

Inferno Rage theme (Image via Free Fire)

A few of the most exciting rewards are the 'Burning Horns Bundle' at 50 badges, the 'Beastly Wrath Skyboard' at 100 badges, the 'Beastly Wrath backpack' at 200 badges, and the 'Flaring Beast Bundle' at 225 badges.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 43 leaks

Leaks surrounding the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 43 have already surfaced. Here are some of the items:

Grenade Poker Monarch

Poker Tyranny Jacket

Poker's Tyranny T-Shirt

Jeweled Hearts Bundle

Poker Monarch Blade

Plasma Joker (Image via Revealed SoulEven)

Plasma Joker

Dummy Monarch Loot Box

Poker Monarch Backpack

Crowned Spades Bundle

Crowned Spades Bundle (Image via Revealed SoulEven)

Players may view a comprehensive list of rewards in the video above. However, these are leaks, and gamers will have to wait and see whether these items find their way into the game.

