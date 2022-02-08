Free Fire Elite Pass Season 46: Release date, expected time, and leaked rewards

Elite Pass is a prized asset that many gamers wish to acquire in Free Fire. It is one of the sources for players to get their hands on exclusive cosmetic items in the game.

Each month, Garena introduces a new pass that offers unique items, and currently, Season 45 is available. Individuals can complete the missions to get the badges and avail all the rewards.

Many players are already excited about the Season 46 Elite Pass, starting in March. Several leaks have already emerged about the rewards, theme and so on.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 46 will be released on 1st March

Release date, time, and price

The current pass will run throughout the month of February, and after its conclusion, the Season 46 Elite Pass will make its way into the battle royale title. Consequently, gamers will be able to find it in-game on 1 March.

The same is anticipated to be incorporated around 4:00 AM IST, which is also when events update. Individuals can also expect prices to stay unchanged, with them being able to purchase the standard Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Steps to purchase:

Once the pass becomes available for purchase on 1 March, players may get it by following these steps:

Step 1: Users should click on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon while on the lobby screen of Free Fire.

Step 2: Gamers can then proceed by pressing the ‘Upgrade’ option. The two paid versions will show up on their screens.

Step 3: Either of them can be selected, and the purchase can be made using the diamonds.

Leaked Rewards

The pass will feature two exclusive costume bundles for the players. A few of the leaked rewards of the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass are as follows:

Motor Bike – Copper Light (0 Badges)

UMP – Copper Light (10 Badges)

Gear Engineer Jacket (15 Badges)

Mechnicia Bronze Bundle (50 Badges)

USP – Copper Light (80 Badges)

Mech Bunny Skyboard (100 Badges)

Grenade – Gas Blast (125 Badges)

Genius Skull Loot Box (150 Badges)

Smart Bunny Backpack (195 Badges)

Mechnician Brass Bundle (225 Badges)

Note: The rewards aren’t confirmed, and these are only leaks.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan