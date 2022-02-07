How to top up Free Fire diamonds and get Moco Store bundles (February 2022)

On 2 February, a Moco Store was added to Free Fire, giving players the ability to obtain various exclusive items. The unique event guarantees six rewards and they must only spend a maximum of 854 diamonds to receive all of them.

To begin, each participant must choose one thing from the 'Grand Prize' and 'Bonus' sections. Later, they may start drawing items from the reward pool using diamonds to obtain the chosen rewards and other prizes.

Free Fire guide to purchasing diamonds and get bundles from Moco Store

One Grand Prize has to be chosen (Image via Garena)

There are three bundles available in the Grand Prize section, among other items. Users can only select one of them:

1) Phoenix Knight Bundle

2) Lucky Koi Bundle

3) Fortune Koi Bundle

Subsequently, as mentioned above, a bonus prize also has to be chosen. These are the options available:

AUG – Phoenix Knight

UMP – Kpop Stardom

SCAR – Party Animal

Dangerous Game

Maro

Name Change Card

Both the items will be added to the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Both of the selected items will be added to the reward pool:

Grand Prize which is chosen (Bundle)

Bonus Prize selected

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Magic Cube Fragment

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

Below are the steps that gamers can follow to purchase diamonds in Free Fire for the Moco Store and get the rewards:

Step 1: Due to the unavailability of popular top-up websites, individuals will have to first visit the in-game center of Free Fire.

Step 2: They will find the various options. Any one of them can be selected based on the player's choice.

These are the top-up options available to gamers in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Top-up options are:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Finally, they can proceed with the payment to get the respective number of diamonds in the game.

After the diamonds are acquired, individuals can spend them in the Moco Store to get the bundle of their choice.

Note: Moco Store will end tomorrow, i.e., 8 February. Users must complete the process as soon as possible.

