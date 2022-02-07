How to top up Free Fire diamonds and get Moco Store bundles (February 2022)

On 2 February, a Moco Store was added to Free Fire, giving players the ability to obtain various exclusive items. The unique event guarantees six rewards and they must only spend a maximum of 854 diamonds to receive all of them.
To begin, each participant must choose one thing from the 'Grand Prize' and 'Bonus' sections. Later, they may start drawing items from the reward pool using diamonds to obtain the chosen rewards and other prizes.
Free Fire guide to purchasing diamonds and get bundles from Moco Store
There are three bundles available in the Grand Prize section, among other items. Users can only select one of them:
1) Phoenix Knight Bundle
2) Lucky Koi Bundle
3) Fortune Koi Bundle
Subsequently, as mentioned above, a bonus prize also has to be chosen. These are the options available:
- AUG – Phoenix Knight
- UMP – Kpop Stardom
- SCAR – Party Animal
- Dangerous Game
- Maro
- Name Change Card
Both of the selected items will be added to the reward pool:
- Grand Prize which is chosen (Bundle)
- Bonus Prize selected
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- Magic Cube Fragment
- Victory Wings Loot Crate
- Diamond Royale Voucher
Below are the steps that gamers can follow to purchase diamonds in Free Fire for the Moco Store and get the rewards:
Step 1: Due to the unavailability of popular top-up websites, individuals will have to first visit the in-game center of Free Fire.
Step 2: They will find the various options. Any one of them can be selected based on the player's choice.
Top-up options are:
- INR 80 – 100 diamonds
- INR 250 – 310 diamonds
- INR 400 – 520 diamonds
- INR 800 – 1060 diamonds
- INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds
- INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds
Step 3: Finally, they can proceed with the payment to get the respective number of diamonds in the game.
After the diamonds are acquired, individuals can spend them in the Moco Store to get the bundle of their choice.
Note: Moco Store will end tomorrow, i.e., 8 February. Users must complete the process as soon as possible.