Free Fire Emote Party event guide: Easy steps to get rare emotes this week

Emotes are widely sought after by Free Fire players, and many are ready to spend a large number of diamonds to obtain the exclusive ones. ‘Emote Party’, which offers a lot of unique and rare emotes, is one of the events they always look forward to.

On 20 January, the much-awaited event arrived, as Garena introduced the fifth edition of Emote Party. It introduced the new Rock Paper Scissors emote, the game’s first interactive emote. Also, there are several Legendary ones users can acquire, such as the FFWC Throne, All in Control, and so on.

Free Fire: Steps to get rare emotes from Emote Party event

Emote Party features several unique emotes (Image via Free Fire)

Emote Party will run until 26 January, and gamers will have to spend diamonds on the draws. There are two varieties of draws available: ‘Normal’, which costs 19 diamonds, and ‘Super’, priced at 199 diamonds.

The Normal draw will provide any item from the prize pool, whereas the Super one will guarantee an emote. Also, purchasing five Super draws will provide gamers with the Rock Paper Scissors emote.

Later, every subsequent Super draw will grant a Legendary emote from the Grand Prize pool. These are the ones available except for the Rock Paper Scissors emote:

FFWC Throne

Captain Booyah

All in Control

Debugging

Steps to access the Emote Party event

Users can follow these steps to access the event and get an emote through it:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, gamers must tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon present on the right side:

Step 2: This will open the ‘Events’ tab. Next, they must press the ‘Emote Party’ option and tap on the ‘Go To’ button.

Click on the ‘Go To’ button to visit the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players will then be sent to a unique event interface where they can choose between either of the draws.

Step 4: Subsequently, the diamonds will be deducted from their account, and the reward will be drawn.

Also Read Article Continues below

All the obtained emotes can be equipped through the ‘Vault’ section.

Edited by Ravi Iyer