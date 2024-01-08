Free Fire Emote Royale event: Get Bony Fumes emote and more rewards

Free Fire Emote Royale is a new Luck Royale that Garena has recently added to the shooter title. As the name suggests, it gives the players an opportunity to get their hands on various unique emotes. The main attractions are the Bony Fumes, Heartbroken, and the Mind It emotes, all featuring intriguing animations.
Apart from the emotes, there are multiple additional rewards, including outfit components, skins, weapon loot crates, and more. To get them, interested players must expend diamonds during the period of the event’s activity.
Check the section below for an in-depth guide on the latest Free Fire Emote Royale.
Free Fire Emote Royale event guide
Free Fire Emote Royale commenced on January 8, 2024, and will be available inside the battle royale experience for two weeks. Making spins inside the same is a little cheaper than the other active Luck Royales. Each one will cost 15 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins will require individuals to spend 150 diamonds.
The following is the prize pool from which gamers will be able to receive the rewards:
- Bony Fumes
- Heartbroken
- Mind it!
- The Collapse
- Leather Zip Vest
- Rogue (Top)
- Down Jacket (Male)
- Down Jacket (Female)
- Bag of Celebration
- Birthday Gift
- Pickup Truck – Haven Guardian
- Winterlands Loot Box
- Black Cat Box Token
- Golden Cracker (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate
- Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- Victory Wings Loot Crate
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Supply Crate
- Leg Pockets
- Pocket Market
- Bonfire
- Airdrop Aid
- Secret Clue
- Bounty Token
Black Cat Box Tokens featured in the prize pool have a special use. Essentially, gamers can use them to redeem the reward of their choice. The specifics of the exchange section are as follows:
- Bony Fumes: 200x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Heartbroken: 100x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Mind it!: 100x Black Cat Box Tokens
- The Collapse: 100x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Name Change Card: 40x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Room Card: 15x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Golden Cracker (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Black Cat Box Tokens
- FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Victory Wings Loot Crate: 3x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Black Cat Box Tokens
- Armor Crate: 1x Black Cat Box Token
- Supply Crate: 1x Black Cat Box Token
- Leg Pockets: 1x Black Cat Box Token
- Pocket Market: 1x Black Cat Box Token
- Bonfire: 1x Black Cat Box Token
- Airdrop Aid: 1x Black Cat Box Token
- Secret Clue: 1x Black Cat Box Token
- Bounty Token: 1x Black Cat Box Token
It is also worth specifying that gamers are sure to receive a grand prize within 50 spins or less inside the Free Fire Emote Royale event.
How to access the Free Fire Emote Royale event
Check the steps below to access the Free Fire Emote Royale event and receive the available rewards:
Step 1: Open the battle royale title and find the Emote Royale event in the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: Make the spins by choosing either of the spin options.
Step 3: Equip the rewards from the event by going to relevant sections.
Gamers who don’t want to spend diamonds on the event can wait for the commencement of other Free Fire events.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.