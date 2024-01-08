Free Fire Emote Royale event: Get Bony Fumes emote and more rewards

Free Fire Emote Royale is a new Luck Royale that Garena has recently added to the shooter title. As the name suggests, it gives the players an opportunity to get their hands on various unique emotes. The main attractions are the Bony Fumes, Heartbroken, and the Mind It emotes, all featuring intriguing animations.

Apart from the emotes, there are multiple additional rewards, including outfit components, skins, weapon loot crates, and more. To get them, interested players must expend diamonds during the period of the event’s activity.

Check the section below for an in-depth guide on the latest Free Fire Emote Royale.

Free Fire Emote Royale event guide

Free Fire Emote Royale commenced on January 8, 2024, and will be available inside the battle royale experience for two weeks. Making spins inside the same is a little cheaper than the other active Luck Royales. Each one will cost 15 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins will require individuals to spend 150 diamonds.

The following is the prize pool from which gamers will be able to receive the rewards:

Bony Fumes

Heartbroken

Mind it!

The Collapse

Leather Zip Vest

Rogue (Top)

Down Jacket (Male)

Down Jacket (Female)

Bag of Celebration

Birthday Gift

Pickup Truck – Haven Guardian

Winterlands Loot Box

Black Cat Box Token

Golden Cracker (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Black Cat Box Tokens featured in the prize pool have a special use. Essentially, gamers can use them to redeem the reward of their choice. The specifics of the exchange section are as follows:

Bony Fumes: 200x Black Cat Box Tokens

Heartbroken: 100x Black Cat Box Tokens

Mind it!: 100x Black Cat Box Tokens

The Collapse: 100x Black Cat Box Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Black Cat Box Tokens

Room Card: 15x Black Cat Box Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Black Cat Box Tokens

Golden Cracker (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Black Cat Box Tokens

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Black Cat Box Tokens

Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Black Cat Box Tokens

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Black Cat Box Tokens

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Black Cat Box Tokens

Victory Wings Loot Crate: 3x Black Cat Box Tokens

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Black Cat Box Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Black Cat Box Token

Supply Crate: 1x Black Cat Box Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Black Cat Box Token

Pocket Market: 1x Black Cat Box Token

Bonfire: 1x Black Cat Box Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Black Cat Box Token

Secret Clue: 1x Black Cat Box Token

Bounty Token: 1x Black Cat Box Token

It is also worth specifying that gamers are sure to receive a grand prize within 50 spins or less inside the Free Fire Emote Royale event.

How to access the Free Fire Emote Royale event

Check the steps below to access the Free Fire Emote Royale event and receive the available rewards:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and find the Emote Royale event in the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Make the spins by choosing either of the spin options.

Step 3: Equip the rewards from the event by going to relevant sections.

Gamers who don’t want to spend diamonds on the event can wait for the commencement of other Free Fire events.

