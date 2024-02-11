Free Fire Emote Royale event: What a Pair emote and more rewards

Garena is back with a new event in the form of Free Fire Emote Royale. As you might guess from the name, this event provides the community with an opportunity to receive a wide variety of emotes. The primary highlight of the event is the What a Pair emote, a unique emote that features the ability to interact with a teammate.

This specific Luck Royale will require you to spend diamonds to draw the available rewards. It will operate for around two weeks, giving sufficient time to utilize the currency and get the required items.

More details on the Free Fire Emote Royale event are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Emote Royale event guide

The new Luck Royale event is set to function for a period of two weeks (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Emote Royale event commenced on February 10, 2024, and features four primary emote rewards: What a Pair, Be My Valentine, Graffiti Cameraman, and Eternal Descent. Each spin in the event costs the players 15 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins demands the expenditure of 150 diamonds.

Once a spin is made, a random item from the available prize pool gets withdrawn. The following are the set of rewards that are available through the event:

What a Pair

Be My Valentine

Graffiti Cameraman

Eternal Descent

Ocean Swag Top

Red Fortune (Top)

Lucky Red (Bottom)

Rogue (Bottom)

Prosperity Heels

Female Techwear (Shoes)

Backpack – Haunting Night

Skyboard – Season of Love

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

The good part about the new Free Fire event is that the players are guaranteed a grand prize (one emote) in 50 spins. Furthermore, the grand prizes won’t get repeated, so individuals are sure to get all four emotes in 200 spins.

Thus, players can surely get the available rewards at the cost of a few thousand diamonds.

How to access the Free Fire Emote Royale event

You can refer to the steps outlined below to access the Free Fire Emote Royale event and get the available rewards:

Step 1: You may commence by opening up the battle royale title and navigating to the Luck Royale section. The different available events will appear on the screen.

You may commence by opening up the battle royale title and navigating to the Luck Royale section. The different available events will appear on the screen. Step 2: Select the Free Fire Emote Royale event and choose the required spin option.

Select the Free Fire Emote Royale event and choose the required spin option. Step 3: A purchase confirmation will emerge, and you must proceed with the procedure to draw out the rewards.

The diamonds will be deducted, and an item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

If you have the in-game currency in a limited amount, it would be wise not to try your luck and instead save it for an event where the rewards are certain in a minimal number of diamonds.

