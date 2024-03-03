Free Fire Evo Vault event: MP40 - Chromasonic, AN94 - Evil Howler and more

Free Fire Evo Vault has been updated again, and players can now access different gun skins through the particular Luck Royale. This time around, they stand the opportunity to receive the MP40 – Chromasonic, the AN94 - Evil Howler, the UMP – Booyah Day 2021, and the M4A1 – Infernal Draco. Besides these skins, the event also offers several other rewards, which include vouchers, loadout items, and more.

In case players don’t already possess the offered Evo gun skins, this event is the perfect chance to get them in the battle royale title. In addition to increasing the attributes, these particular skins feature several other benefits, making them considerably better than regular gun skins.

More information on the Free Fire Evo Vault event can be found in the section below.

Free Fire Evo Vault event guide

Free Fire Evo Vault is the new event. (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Evo Vault made its way into Free Fire on March 2, 2024, and will be active in the battle royale title for the entirety of the month. Like always, gamers must utilize Free Fire diamonds, the premium in-game currency, to make spins and draw rewards.

Every spin in the event will cost the players 20 diamonds, whereas 10+1 spins have been priced at 200 diamonds. Upon making a spin, a random reward from the following prize pool will be withdrawn:

MP40 – Chromasonic

AN94 - Evil Howler

UMP – Booyah Day 2021

M4A1 – Infernal Draco

Bonfire

Pocket Market

Armor Crate

Secret Clue

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate

Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate

BOOYAH DAY 2021 (UMP) Token Crate

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Given that an Evo gun skin is guaranteed in 50 spins or less, it could be worth taking a chance. Furthermore, if the players already own a specific Evo gun skin, they will end up acquiring the tokens relevant to it.

However, it should also be specified that upon acquiring the gun skins, players will additionally have to spend to get the tokens and complete the leveling-up process. Until and unless they don’t level up the gun skins, they won’t be able to enjoy all the benefits.

How to get gun skins from the Free Fire Evo Vault event

You can follow the steps outlined below to make the spins and get the Evo gun skins from the Free Fire Evo Vault event:

Step 1: Start by opening the game and going to the Luck Royale section. You can access it by clicking the “Luck Royale” icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: As part of the next step, select the Evo Vault event. Once the event emerges, choose between either of the two spin options.

Step 3: Complete the purchase for the spins. The diamonds will be deducted from your account, and a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

After receiving the necessary Evo gun skin, you may equip it from the “Armory” section.

