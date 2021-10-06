Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get new Skull Punker Bundle this week

It is no secret that the developers of Free Fire don’t hesitate to introduce new cosmetic items into the game. The most coveted cosmetics in the battle royale title are the various costume bundles, and many players desire to acquire them.

The Luck Royales like Diamond Royale, Faded Wheel, Incubator, and Gold Royale offer users the chance to win such bundles. A new Faded Wheel was recently added to Free Fire, offering the exclusive Skull Punker Bundle to players.

Spin the wheel to get Skull Punker Bundle in Free Fire this week

A new Faded Wheel has finally started in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

In the newly commenced Faded Wheel, users must spend diamonds to spin the wheel and win the top prizes — the “SVD - Viper Gangster” weapon skin and the “Skull Punker” bundle.

The event began on 6 October and will conclude on 12 October. In total, there are ten different rewards in the Faded Wheel. However, gamers have to remove two items that they do not want before the first spin.

Players need to remove the rewards that they do not need (Image via Free Fire)

Once they have taken out the unwanted rewards, they can start spinning and draw the prizes one at a time.

Each time the players spin, the items they receive get grayed out. As a result, they are guaranteed to attain the bundle within a total of 8 spins.

The first spin is free in the Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

Since the initial spin is free, users have a great chance of winning a prize at no cost. However, they must note that the price of spins increases subsequently.

Here are the rules for the Faded Wheel:

Rules of the Faded Wheel in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Below are the steps to access the Faded Wheel and attain the Skull Punker bundle in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users should start Free Fire on their devices and tap on the Luck Royale icon.

Users should head over to the Luck Royale section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The various Luck Royales will show up. Next, individuals have to press the “Faded Wheel” option.

Step 3: Gamers can go ahead and start spinning the wheel to obtain the Skull Punker bundle.

Edited by Ravi Iyer