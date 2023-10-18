Free Fire Faded Wheel (October 2023): Get Miraculous Fist, Backpack, and more rewards

The leaks about the Miraculous Fist have turned out to be accurate, and it has now been added to Free Fire as part of a Faded Wheel event. Alongside the exclusive fist skin, there are several other items also offered via the specific Luck Royale, including a backpack skin, grenade skin, and weapon loot crates. Like always, gamers will have to expend diamonds to have a shot at the different rewards.

The new event will run in Free Fire for two weeks, and gamers interested in receiving the Miraculous Fist can utilize the in-game currency. This article offers a detailed guide about the Miraculous Fist Faded Wheel event.

New Faded Wheel starts in Free Fire featuring Miraculous Fist

The new Faded Wheel event has commenced in the game (Image via Garena)

Miraculous Fist Faded Wheel commenced in Free Fire on October 17, 2023, and will be available until October 30, 2023. The specific Fist skin offered as part of the new event features a premium attack effect and elimination announcement. Gamers will also be able to display it in the lobby.

Similarly to every other Faded Wheel, there are a total of 10 rewards, of which individuals must remove two unwanted items to begin the process of drawing out these rewards. Listed below is the exact prize pool of the event:

Miraculous Fist

2x Magic Cube Fragments

2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Grenade – Pineapple Fizz

3x Supply Crates

Miraculous Backpack

3x Armor Crates

2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

Clear Skies (Parachute)

3x Pet Food

The first spin in the event will cost nine diamonds, whereas the price of the subsequent seven spins is 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. As a result, players will be guaranteed the Miraculous Fist for a total of 1,082 diamonds.

If they do not have a sufficient amount of diamonds to spend, they can instead utilize them in events like Mystery Shop, where they are guaranteed to receive the rewards at a lower cost.

How to access the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Listed below are the steps to access the new Faded Wheel event in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Boot up the game on your mobile device and tap on the “Luck Royale” icon on the left of the screen. The list of different Luck Royales will emerge on your screen.

Step 2: Select the Miraculous Fist Faded Wheel and then remove two of the unwanted items that you do not want from the prize pool.

You are advised to remove items like Armor Crates and Supply Crates since you will have them in abundance.

Step 3: Make the spins in the Faded Wheel and draw the rewards by spending diamonds.

After acquiring the Miraculous Fist, you can proceed to equip it within the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.