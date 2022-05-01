Free Fire Find the logo event: How to complete daily missions and get rewards (Day 2)

The Hidden Logo is a one-of-a-kind and exciting event added to Free Fire as part of the Ramadan celebrations. Unlike other activities, it is different in that participants need to locate the hidden logo on a specific level within the prescribed time range to complete it.

Subsequently, players will receive rewards once they have reached a particular threshold. The event has just started, and gamers have time until 8 May 2022 to unlock all the levels and earn the milestone rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may still participate in the Free Fire MAX version, which is not banned.

Steps to complete daily missions and get rewards from the Free Fire Hidden Logo event

Gamers are provided with four daily missions in the Hidden Logo event in Free Fire, which refreshes (changes daily at 4:00). Users can complete these to earn 1 Turn at playing this mini-game. The current set of missions involves:

Daily missions for 1 May 2022 (Image via Garena)

Defeat three enemies to get 1 Turn

Play three games to get 1 Turn

Play CS mode to get 1 Turn

Daily login to get 1 Turn

Using these Turns, players will be able to enter the level, where they will then have to discover the hidden logo on each level within 8 seconds and tap on it to complete the level. Moreover, users can only complete two levels in a day.

The list of rewards at each level is as follows:

Clear level 2 to get a free Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 May 2022)

Clear level 4 to get a free 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Clear level 6 to get a free 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 May 2022)

Clear level 8 to get free 1000x Universal fragments

Clear level 10 to get a free 3x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate and Craftland Room Card

In the first instance, some players might feel the set of rewards is rather insignificant and not worth the effort. However, when the collective worth of all the items put together is at least a few hundred diamonds. Hence, gamers are advised not to miss out on the items.

The locations of the logos for the first two levels

Level 1

Level 1 (Image via Garena)

Level 2

Level 2 (Image via Garena)

Steps to access the event in Free Fire and get the rewards

Step 1: First, users should open the game and access the Ramadan 2022 tab within the event.

Step 2: Next, they should press the Go To button under the Find the Logo tab.

The event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can click on the "More" option and claim the Turns after collecting the Turns.

Individuals can complete the levels and collect the rewards after reaching a particular threshold.

Edited by Srijan Sen