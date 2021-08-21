Free Fire Fragment Royale event: How to get free Disc Hover skin

Free Fire's 4th-anniversary celebrations have brought in plenty of new events for players to relish. They will provide a wide variety of rewards in addition to keeping the players busy. While many of these events have already commenced, several others are lined up for the coming days.

One of the most important events is the Fragment Royale, which began yesterday, i.e., 20 August. Users will need 12 Fragments of each color from this event to complete the Memory Jigsaw and get their hands on the Amplified Bassrock bundle.

Free Disc Hover from Fragment Royale in Free Fire

Free Disc Hover from Fragment Royale in Free Fire

In the Fragment Royale, gamers need to use Anniversary Dynamic Tokens to draw rewards at random. They can get Rhythm Fragments and the exclusive Disc Hover, among other items.

On the other hand, users can obtain these tokens in the form of after-match drops or by completing the daily missions.

Rewards

Rewards

Here are all the rewards obtainable from the Fragment Royale in Free Fire:

Yellow

Disc Hover

Purple

Incubator Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

(All three have an expiry date of 31 October)

Blue

Rhythm Fragment (Blue, Purple, Yellow, and Green)

10x Universal Fragment

1x Gold Royale Voucher

Random Loadout Loot Crate

Green

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 - Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS - Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR - Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Since the rewards are obtained at random, players are not guaranteed to receive the Disc Hover within a specified number of attempts.

Steps to access this event in Garena Free Fire

Steps to access this event in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Users can first open Free Fire on their devices and then tap on the 4th-anniversary event icon in the lobby.

Next, select the Fragment Royale option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After clicking on it, they will be redirected to the event interface. Next, players must select the "Fragment Royale" option.

They will receive a reward at random (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They can finally choose the required spin. The Anniversary Dynamic Tokens will be deducted, and they will receive the item at random.

They need to draw the rewards until they obtain the skin.

