Free Fire Fragment Royale event: How to get free Disc Hover skin

Free Fire's 4th-anniversary celebrations have brought in plenty of new events for players to relish. They will provide a wide variety of rewards in addition to keeping the players busy. While many of these events have already commenced, several others are lined up for the coming days.
One of the most important events is the Fragment Royale, which began yesterday, i.e., 20 August. Users will need 12 Fragments of each color from this event to complete the Memory Jigsaw and get their hands on the Amplified Bassrock bundle.
Free Disc Hover from Fragment Royale in Free Fire
In the Fragment Royale, gamers need to use Anniversary Dynamic Tokens to draw rewards at random. They can get Rhythm Fragments and the exclusive Disc Hover, among other items.
On the other hand, users can obtain these tokens in the form of after-match drops or by completing the daily missions.
Rewards
Here are all the rewards obtainable from the Fragment Royale in Free Fire:
Yellow
- Disc Hover
Purple
- Incubator Voucher
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
(All three have an expiry date of 31 October)
Blue
- Rhythm Fragment (Blue, Purple, Yellow, and Green)
- 10x Universal Fragment
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Random Loadout Loot Crate
Green
- Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 - Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS - Vampire Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR - Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
Since the rewards are obtained at random, players are not guaranteed to receive the Disc Hover within a specified number of attempts.
Steps to access this event in Garena Free Fire
Step 1: Users can first open Free Fire on their devices and then tap on the 4th-anniversary event icon in the lobby.
Step 2: After clicking on it, they will be redirected to the event interface. Next, players must select the "Fragment Royale" option.
Step 3: They can finally choose the required spin. The Anniversary Dynamic Tokens will be deducted, and they will receive the item at random.
They need to draw the rewards until they obtain the skin.