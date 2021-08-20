Free Fire Memory Jigsaw event: How to get free rewards on 4th anniversary

Events related to Free Fire’s 4th anniversary have made their way into the game, and players can go ahead and participate in them to earn the various free rewards. Memory Jigsaw is one of the events that have commenced, and users have the opportunity to get the “Amplified Bassrock” bundle and several other items from it.

Players have to complete the entire Jigsaw using fragments to do so. Here is all the information about the event and the rewards that users can obtain.

Free Fire Memory Jigsaw event

Memory Jigsaw

The Memory Jigsaw includes four sections in different colors (Image via Free Fire)

The Memory Jigsaw comprises four different sections, and to light up each one, players will require 12 fragments.

There are certain rewards that they will receive for using a specific number of fragments:

8 Fragments: 3000 Gold

16 Fragments: Amplified Bassrock (Shoes)

24 Fragments: Amplified Bassrock (Face)

32 Fragments: Amplified Bassrock (Bottom)

40 Fragments: Amplified Bassrock (Head)

48 Fragments: Amplified Bassrock (Top)

Indirectly, players will be receiving the entire bundle for using up fragments and filling the jigsaw. Also, they will receive rewards for completing a single section, as shown in this picture:

Other rewards that users can receive for completing each of the sections (Image via Free Fire)

Players also have to option the Gift/Request fragments for their friends as well.

Fragment Royale

Fragments can be obtained via the Fragment Royale (Image via Free Fire)

The Fragment Royale is another event that has started in Free Fire, and users will be able to collect the different types of fragments from this. They need to use Anniversary Dynamic Tokens for the spins.

Each spin will draw out a random ball, and the following rewards are present in each of them:

The different rewards that can be obtained by players in Fragment Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Hence, if gamers draw out the blue ball, they will have a shot at receiving the fragments.

Both events started today, i.e., 20 August, and will last until 5 September.

