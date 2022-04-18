Free Fire Friend Referral event: Get free Scar skin, Room card, and vouchers for free

Garena comes up with events and activities in Free Fire that require players to complete specific tasks to gain rewards, keeping them engaged in this battle royale title for a few days. Friend Referral is one of the new additions, requiring players to invite newcomers to the game.

It offers a diverse selection of cosmetic rewards, including those for beginners and invitees, which has aroused the curiosity of players as they are interested in freebies. Moreover, the long duration of the event offers considerable time to accomplish the objectives.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are advised to abstain from playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Getting rewards from the Friends Referral in Free Fire

Garena introduced Friends Referral on 13 April 2022 in Free Fire, and it requires players to link their accounts to those of newcomers to participate. Currently, active members can invite up to three newbies (accounts below level 5) to join them.

Subsequently, when the beginner account reaches a particular level milestone, both parties will receive the rewards, which are as follows:

Rewards for newcomers

Rewards for newcomers (Image via Garena)

Reach Level 5 to get Double EXP Card (3 days)

Reach Level 7 to get Bounty Playcard (3 days)

Reach Level 9 to get Prime Suspect (Top) (30 days)

Reach Level 12 to get Detective Panda

Rewards for inviters

Rewards for inviters (Image via Garena)

Reach Level 5 to get a 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Reach Level 7 to get 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Reach Level 9 to get Room Card (1 match)

Reach Level 12 to get Scar Paradise (14d)

It is important to note that newcomers can only link their ID to one account.

Steps to getting the rewards

Step 1: Users must open the event and access the Friend Referral interface.

Older players can send the invitations (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must invite their new friend by entering their ID, or they may accept invitations from others if they fall into the newcomer category.

Step 3: After the new user has accepted the invitation, both parties can start collecting the rewards once the given threshold has been reached.

Even though the gun skin is only available for a limited time (14 days), this event is worth participating in because both players will get prizes, which would otherwise cost a few diamonds. Moreover, progressing through the early levels should not take much time.

Edited by Shaheen Banu