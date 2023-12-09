Free Fire Frostfire Ring event: Get Sparkling Frostfire Skywing and more rewards

Following the release of the Frostfire Hyperbook, Garena has also added the Frostfire Ring event in Free Fire, offering the Hyperbook items via the specific Luck Royale. It has excited the game’s community, particularly players who are constantly looking for cosmetics and other items that they can add to their in-game collections.

Some of the highlights from the rewards track are the Frostfire Skywing, Frostfire’s Calling (emote), and AWM – Frostfire Snip. Since the event will only be running for one week, all those interested in acquiring the items will have to quickly decide whether they want to spend diamonds.

The following section offers more details of the Free Fire Frostfire Ring event.

New Frostfire Ring event starts in Free Fire

The Frostfire Ring event commenced in Free Fire on October 8, 2023, and features a range of exclusive rewards. As is the case with the other Ring-themed Luck Royales, players have to spend diamonds on making spins and withdrawing the rewards from the prize pool.

The cost of one spin is 20 diamonds, whereas 10+1 spins are priced at 200 diamonds in the battle royale title. Listed below is the list of rewards that you have available in the newly commenced event:

Frostfire Skywing

Frostfire’s Calling (emote)

AWM – Frostfire Snip

Katana – Frostfire Echo

Frostfire Hitter

Frostfire Cutie Backpack

Gloo Wall – Frostfire Keeper

10x Frostfire Tokens

5x Frostfire Tokens

3x Frostfire Tokens

2x Frostfire Tokens

1x Frostfire Token

The Frostfire Tokens acquired from these spins can later be exchanged for the desired prizes, ensuring that you receive the things you want.

The specifics of the exchange section (Image via Garena)

The specifics of the exchange are provided below:

AWM – Frostfire Snip: 200x Frostfire Tokens

Frostfire’s Calling (emote): 120x Frostfire Tokens

Gloo Wall – Frostfire Keeper: 100x Frostfire Tokens

Katana – Frostfire Echo: 80x Frostfire Tokens

Frostfire Cutie Backpack: 60x Frostfire Tokens

Frostfire Hitter: 40x Frostfire Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Frostfire Tokens

Room Card: 15x Frostfire Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Frostfire Tokens

Golden Cracker (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Frostfire Tokens

Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Frostfire Tokens

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Frostfire Tokens

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Frostfire Tokens

Loadout items: 1x Frostfire Token

Remember that getting a particular item through the spins isn’t guaranteed, and the rewards you receive will be entirely dependant on your luck.

Steps to access the Frostfire Ring event in Free Fire

Check the steps specified below to access the Frostfire Ring event in Free Fire:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, click the Luck Royale icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Select the Frostfire Ring event, and the rewards from the same will display on the screen.

Step 3: Make the spins by using the diamonds.

The currency will be deducted from your accounts, and random rewards from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.