Free Fire gloo wall designs that new players can unlock right now

In-game cosmetics get everyone excited, and Garena Free Fire features tons of such items. In Free Fire, players can unlock character outfits, pet skins, different loot boxes, special backpacks, and more. Store and special events are the ways to unlock new and unique items in the game.

Free Fire Store allows players to buy items like a shop through different categories and menus, while events offer rewards through top-ups, missions, spins, and more. Most of the transactions in Free Fire happen using diamonds, and hence, players need to make sure they have enough diamonds.

The gloo wall skins are one of the most coveted items in Free Fire and are equally rare. Garena brings the gloo wall designs on special occasions, and right now, players can find two of them in Free Fire. Readers can see more details on the designs and how to unlock them, below.

Gloo Walls in Garena Free Fire: What are the best designs to unlock right now

Gloo wall - Winterlands 2020

Garena introduced the Winter Wish event on 9 December 2021, culminating on 15 December. There is a plethora of unique rewards like a weapon skin, a pet cosmetic, an outfit, and many more in the event. The red-colored gloo skin is a part of the Winter Wish event.

It boasts a design with Santa Claus and gifts that brings a Christmas feel to the gloo wall skin. There is a long list of rewards, and each wish costs 20 diamonds, while players can take 11 turns with 200 diamonds. However, there is no sure-shot method to claim Gloo wall - Winterlands 2020.

Gloo wall - Gold Vault

The famous Money Heist collab returned to the game in the first week of December. The collaboration brought many prizes that are available in different Money Heist events. The "Reload Target Down" event introduced Gloo wall - Gold Vault and other items on 6 December 2021.

Designed like a gigantic bank vault with a golden combination lock, Gloo wall - Gold Vault is among the five major rewards in the event. The first spin is free-of-cost, while the price for succeeding ones increase with every turn. Players can find additional details about the event here.

Reload Target Down event is ending on 12 December; hence players need to act swiftly.

