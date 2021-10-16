Free Fire Golden Ascension: How to get M1887 Golden Glare and Flaxen Megacypher Bundle

In Free Fire, players have a plethora of weapons at their disposal on the battlegrounds. Each firearm then has a plethora of gun skins that enhance its appearance while boosting several attributes, which has become one of the grounds for purchasing them.

Garena has added the Golden Ascension event to the game, where players may get M1887 Golden Glare, among other rewards, including bundles up for grabs. The gun spin increases the rate of fire and range while sacrificing the reload speed.

M1887 Golden Glare and other rewards in Free Fire

The Golden Ascension event went live in Free Fire on 16 October and is open until 22 October. Players need to make spins using diamonds and collect the required number of Legends Tokens to earn bundles, other cosmetics, and M1887 Golden Glare.

A single spin costs 20, and while the pack of five will set them back by 90 diamonds. They will receive one item from the entire prize pool at random, which also includes Legends Tokens.

The list of items available along with the specific number of Legends Tokens is:

Yellow Strike surfboard is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Players need 1 Legends Token to get the Yellow Strike.

Warrior Spirit Backpack is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Players need 2 Legends Tokens to get The Warrior's Spirit.

The first bundle as the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Players need 3 Legends Tokens to get the Amber Megacypher Bundle.

The second bundle available in the Golden Ascension (Image via Free Fire)

Players need 4 Legends Tokens to get the Flaxen Megacypher Bundle.

The M1887 skin boasts golden aesthetics (Image via Free Fire)

Players need 5 Legends Token to get M1887 - Golden Glare.

The steps to access the event and make the spins are as follows:

Step 1: You can open the game and access the Luck Royale section by tapping on the icon present on the left-hand side.

Make the spins to earn the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 2: Next, you can select Golden Ascension and press the required number of spins.

Step 3: Once you have collected the required number of tokens, you may attain the rewards from the right-hand side tower.

Edited by Ravi Iyer