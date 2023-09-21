Free Fire
  Free Fire Guild Battle event guide: Get free Commando Bundle and more rewards

Free Fire Guild Battle event guide: Get free Commando Bundle and more rewards

By Aniket Thakkar
Modified Sep 21, 2023 23:25 IST
A poster of Free Fire Guild Battle event
The new Guild Battle event is now live

Events form one of the prime avenues for collecting rewards in Free Fire. Garena has brought in a new Guild Battle event, offering players a chance to secure the much-desired Commando Bundle alongside several other rewards, such as a parachute, surfboard, and avatar. This new addition is part of the Guild Glory campaign that kicked off earlier this week.

However, players are finding it difficult to navigate through the intricate event structure, making it challenging for them to claim the free bundle. Read through for a detailed overview of the new Guild Battle.

Free Fire Guild Battle event kicks off

youtube-cover

Free Fire Guild Battle began on the Indian server on September 21, 2023, with the event's deadline set for October 10, 2023. In essence, you need to make spins to roll the slot machine for rewards and increase your Guild Power.

You will receive one spin every hour while additional spins are available by playing CS or BR matches with your guildmates. The event also features a spin multiplier option that you may employ to use your spins at faster rates.

Prize pool of Guild Battle event (Image via Garena)
Prize pool of Guild Battle event

When the slot machine lands on a reward, you will receive one of the following rewards:

Grand Prizes

  1. Commando Bundle

Normal Prizes

  1. Cube Fragment
  2. Winterlands Fury Sledge
  3. Snow Parachute
  4. Drachen Myth Avatar
  5. Rocker Skull Avatar
  6. Sky of Stars Banner
  7. Rocker Skull Banner
  8. Orion
  9. Notora
  10. Kenta
  11. Kla
  12. 50000x Gold
  13. 10000x Gold
  14. 5000x Gold
  15. 1000x Gold
  16. 500x Gold
  17. Star General (M4A1 + VSS) Weapon Loot Crate
  18. Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
  19. Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
  20. Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
  21. Victory Wings Weapon Loot Crate
  22. Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
  23. Random Loadout Loot Crate
Free Fire Guild Battle rules and regulations (Image via Garena)
Free Fire Guild Battle rules and regulations

Additionally, the event also introduces another dimension with Guild Battle, where you need to attack other guilds to steal their spins and, at the same time, defend yourself to protect this loot. This stage happens daily at 8:30 pm IST, and the team with higher Guild Power triumphs.

Steps to complete the Guild Battle event and get a free Commando Bundle in Free Fire

Free Fire Guild Battle event interface (Image via Garena)
Free Fire Guild Battle event interface

Here are the steps to access the new Free Fire Guild Battle and claim the rewards:

  • Step 1: Open the events section and browse through the Guild Glory tab to select Guild Battle.
  • Step 2: Press the Go button to load the event interface.
  • Step 3: Press the Spin button to roll the slot machine and get the reward.

Continue the same process until you receive the Commando Bundle in your account.

Since the spins in the Guild Battle event are free, try not to miss out on the opportunity to snag a free Commando Bundle. With that said, a comparable outfit might cost at least several hundred Diamonds in the store, making the event worthwhile in terms of time and effort.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

