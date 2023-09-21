Free Fire Guild Battle event guide: Get free Commando Bundle and more rewards

Events form one of the prime avenues for collecting rewards in Free Fire. Garena has brought in a new Guild Battle event, offering players a chance to secure the much-desired Commando Bundle alongside several other rewards, such as a parachute, surfboard, and avatar. This new addition is part of the Guild Glory campaign that kicked off earlier this week.

However, players are finding it difficult to navigate through the intricate event structure, making it challenging for them to claim the free bundle. Read through for a detailed overview of the new Guild Battle.

Free Fire Guild Battle event kicks off

Free Fire Guild Battle began on the Indian server on September 21, 2023, with the event's deadline set for October 10, 2023. In essence, you need to make spins to roll the slot machine for rewards and increase your Guild Power.

You will receive one spin every hour while additional spins are available by playing CS or BR matches with your guildmates. The event also features a spin multiplier option that you may employ to use your spins at faster rates.

Prize pool of Guild Battle event (Image via Garena)

When the slot machine lands on a reward, you will receive one of the following rewards:

Grand Prizes

Commando Bundle

Normal Prizes

Cube Fragment Winterlands Fury Sledge Snow Parachute Drachen Myth Avatar Rocker Skull Avatar Sky of Stars Banner Rocker Skull Banner Orion Notora Kenta Kla 50000x Gold 10000x Gold 5000x Gold 1000x Gold 500x Gold Star General (M4A1 + VSS) Weapon Loot Crate Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate Victory Wings Weapon Loot Crate Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate Random Loadout Loot Crate

Free Fire Guild Battle rules and regulations (Image via Garena)

Additionally, the event also introduces another dimension with Guild Battle, where you need to attack other guilds to steal their spins and, at the same time, defend yourself to protect this loot. This stage happens daily at 8:30 pm IST, and the team with higher Guild Power triumphs.

Steps to complete the Guild Battle event and get a free Commando Bundle in Free Fire

Free Fire Guild Battle event interface (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps to access the new Free Fire Guild Battle and claim the rewards:

Step 1: Open the events section and browse through the Guild Glory tab to select Guild Battle.

Open the events section and browse through the Guild Glory tab to select Guild Battle. Step 2: Press the Go button to load the event interface.

Press the Go button to load the event interface. Step 3: Press the Spin button to roll the slot machine and get the reward.

Continue the same process until you receive the Commando Bundle in your account.

Since the spins in the Guild Battle event are free, try not to miss out on the opportunity to snag a free Commando Bundle. With that said, a comparable outfit might cost at least several hundred Diamonds in the store, making the event worthwhile in terms of time and effort.

