Free Fire guilds: How to create, cost, unique name suggestions, and more

Free Fire has become a highly battle royale title across the globe. It offers players various options for players to have a significant survival experience with their friends.

They can create their guilds and invite their friends to play together. Guilds are also helpful in communicating or inviting gamers from all over the world.

How to create a Free Fire guild

Guide on how to create a Free Fire guild (Image via Ultimate Version, YT)

Free Fire offers gamers the ability to create guilds. They can use these guilds to invite others to join. Here is a step by step guide on how to create a guild in Free Fire:

Open Free Fire and search for the guild icon. Click on this icon, and a new screen with various options to create a guild will appear. Click on "Create Guild" and type the desired name. Make the necessary payments and select the done option. After Guild creation, players can invite their friends and other members to join their guild. Open the guild, tap on the "Guild Invite" option, and choose the friends to invite.

Free Fire guild cost

Guild creation cost in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Any Free Fire player can create a guild for themselves. However, the cost of making a guild is very high. To create one, they will need to spend either 5000 gold or 1000 diamonds.

Most gamers prefer not to create a guild by themselves and join other guilds instead.

Unique names for Free Fire guilds

Users can use various interesting and unique fonts and symbols in their guild names. This will help their guild stand out from others and get more recognition.

Here are the 25 best guild names for Free Fire in 2021:

βŁØØĐ ™Death HoTsʜᴏᴛ√ MySϙᴜᴀƉ ▀▄XYZ▄▀ Ätᵒᵐ HєαdshσT °᭄CREW 丅I丅ᗩᑎᔕ Ŗåĩñbøŵ Šťìťċĥ Sha∂ow͢͢͢s ŤhůňđĕŘous ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿╤─kïllérs Tєam Tєภaςเoยร D€∆±H☢ Ğłøřious ĦɄ₦₮Ɇ℟S Đ€ŞŦŘỮĆŦØŘS༒ ๖ۣۜ༼ŦͭEͤÅͣMͫ༽ ༻ CREW❄️Ŧﺂℜۼ•❄️ Sɭʌƴɘʀs ƴʌ͢ɴкᶓɛs ༒☬ɓʌtɱeŋ☬☆ §†or₥†rooþêr§ BLΛƆKPIИK

Note: This article is for beginners and reflects the author's opinions. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

